HONG KONG, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorInsight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report 'The AR+AI Interactive Video Technology of WIMI Promotes the Potential Power of the Hologram Industry'. Obviously, the current content and efficiency of e-commerce live broadcasting cannot match the rapid growth of the new market needs of the live broadcasting industry. The live broadcasting market is in urgent need of a new technology that can reduce costs, improve efficiency, enrich content, and improve the live broadcasting data instantly to facilitate the iterative upgrading of the e-commerce industry.



This is the AR/VR virtual live broadcasting technology which is side-by-side with 5G technology and has experienced several verifications in the e-commerce live broadcasting industry. Indeed, in the 5G era, e-commerce live broadcasting will be more and more interesting. Because of the high-speed information transmission of 5G, the anchors on the platform can present consumers with high-definition and high-quality pictures anytime and anywhere.

In recent years, virtual AR live broadcasting technology has gradually appeared in some of the top events and banquets. The AR live broadcast solution, based on the deep learning and stereo vision algorithm software, is adopted by WIMI. Meanwhile, it represents that the Chinese artificial intelligence and visual algorithm software science and technology enterprise's technical level has reached the world's leading level. The software algorithm can realize the production of AR live broadcast effects, which greatly reduces the engineering difficulty and cost, and improves the implementation efficiency. This means that AR virtual live broadcasting can be more and more widely applied to other fields except for top events and banquets.

The advantages of WIMI's AR+ live broadcasting is obvious, which can simulate any scene in a real way and reflect the application of the product in different real environments. It can show more complex products, so that the audience can more intuitively understand the internal structure and product details of the product. Break through the personnel limit, and at the same time, it can target the crowd for live broadcasting and precise delivery, which has a wider publicity effect. Online interactivity is stronger, meanwhile, guests and fans can interact during the live broadcast. Their questions will be screened and answered in real time. In addition, the complete set of videos can be obtained at the end of the live broadcast. These videos can be used for publicity in the first time without the need for post-editing.

Based on its mature visual design team, WIMI Hologram has deeply excavated the AR live broadcast technology and officially launched the AR live broadcast business, enriching its business structure, providing more services to customers, solving customer problems, and covering multiple industries and fields.

The WIMI's AR+ live system, in simple terms, is through the AR holographic technology, allowing the audience to watch the holographic characters or scenes with the naked eyes. The user experience can be described as stunning. WIMI combines the holographic technology with entertainment mode, which enables the viewer to become a character in the movie/stage and involve in the movie/stage pre-made environment and plot. The viewer can feel like a part of the movie/stage, or even the main character of it, allowing the viewer to continues to interact with the movie/stage content.

In terms of video technology, in addition to regular live video broadcasts, WIMI AR has also begun to get involved in some more "future" fields. WIMI is optimistic about the prospect of ultra-low latency video interactive technology in many fields such as entertainment, games, sports, education, medical care, VR, and AR.

VR/AR has broad application prospects in many industries such as culture and sports, transportation, medical care, education, public safety, real estate, news media, and advertising and marketing. Over the past few years, VR/AR has been tepid, with many of them remaining in verification application or demonstration applications, and there were few large-scale commercial applications. However, it can be expected that the commercialization of 5G will accelerate gradually, and VR/AR will become the "number one player" of 5G applications, opening a huge space for commercial imagination.

