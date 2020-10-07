BERLIN and DENVER, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, the leading print management expert, today announced that its ezeep Hub, a small hardware appliance that easily connects printers to the ezeep cloud, was named the winner in the The Digital Workspace category for the Best of VMworld 2020 Awards.



With the ezeep Hub, there are no mechanical components and no maintenance – just easy-to-setup and easy-to-use printing. The device connects to an organization’s network and automatically searches for printers. In just a few clicks, admins can easily assign these cloud printers to the end users. As a result, costly and maintenance-intensive print servers in branch offices can be finally eliminated.

In combination with ezeep’s unique Cloud Rendering feature, the ezeep Hub enables customers to move all complex and resource intensive aspects of printing to the cloud. In addition, there is no longer a need for print servers or drivers to be installed on VDI images. The ezeep hub also enables admins to avoid complex firewall configurations.

“Having the right solutions to accommodate the new modern workplace environment is more important than ever before,” said Christoph Hammer, Senior Vice President Cloud Services at ThinPrint. “With ezeep, both the company and its employees have the flexibility to be productive, no matter what work configuration they have in place. Being named one of the Best of VMWorld 2020 award winners is a further proof-point that our solution helps organizations around the world stay current with today’s unique workplace demands.”

The Best of VMWorld 2020 Digital Workspace category recognizes products that secure mobile devices, applications and content; enable mobile productivity; or enhance the delivery of desktops and applications to various endpoints. An independent team of judges consisting of experts and editors from SearchServerVirtualization.com™ reviewed and evaluated the products according to innovation, value, performance, reliability, and ease of use. Only products currently available for purchase were considered for all categories. The winning solutions, including ezeep Hub, are featured online here.

About ThinPrint’s ezeep:

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers is significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have. ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com .

