SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced its container security platform has been approved by the United States Department of Defense’s (DoD) Iron Bank, and is now available through the DoD’s Platform One application portal. With this approval, DoD application developers can immediately deploy NeuVector to secure Kubernetes and container environments across the entire application lifecycle with end-to-end vulnerability management, automated CI/CD pipeline security, and complete packet aware run-time security.



The Iron Bank is a DoD repository of security-hardened container images that are certified for DoD application developers to deploy. All solutions utilized by DoD development teams must normally complete an extended auditing and approval process before being granted an Authorization to Operate (ATO). The DoD’s Platform One simplifies and expedites this process by preapproving container solutions that meet the DoD’s rigorous security criteria. For DoD development teams, selecting preapproved Platform One solutions such as the NeuVector platform eliminates that otherwise long ATO process.

As a solution in the Iron Bank fully approved for Platform One-based applications, NeuVector carries a Certificate to Field (CtF) that makes the technology available for DoD application developers to leverage and achieve container security. NeuVector protects Kubernetes and container-based applications by utilizing network and application aware behavioral learning with patented deep packet inspection (DPI) for containers. The platform automates ‘security as code’ development for DevOps and provides application layer segmentation between containers, while continuously monitoring and protecting over 40 cloud native application protocols. The NeuVector zero-trust enforcement includes the ability to identify and block unauthorized packets, processes, file activity and application level attacks. The NeuVector platform includes a comprehensive CI/CD toolset, automatic continuous risk profiling, end-to-end vulnerability management, virtual patching, container DLP, patented service mesh protections, and other unique capabilities.

“Agencies looking to protect critical assets against the most sophisticated zero-day attacks now have this defense-in-depth platform including a unique layer 7 container firewall to protect container infrastructures from both known and unknown threats”, said Glen Kosaka, VP – Product Management, NeuVector. “With NeuVector approved into the DoD’s Iron Bank and immediately available through Platform One, we look forward to offering DoD teams, full life-cycle protections in an automated security platform that meets the speed, flexibility and compliance requirements of the modern US Warfighter.”

“We are excited that NeuVector is now approved and available on Platform One,” said Nicolas Chaillan, Chief Software Officer of the U.S. Air Force and co-lead of the DoD Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative. “With NeuVector in the Iron Bank, we continue to diversify the availability of our approved DevSecOps tools to help the warfighter secure containers.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, delivers uncompromising end-to-end security for modern container infrastructures. NeuVector offers a cloud-native Kubernetes security platform with end-to-end vulnerability management, automated CI/CD pipeline security, and complete run-time security – including the industry’s only container firewall to block zero-day attacks and other threats. NeuVector customers include global leaders in financial services, healthcare, transportation, government and other industries. For customers in highly regulated industries, NeuVector simplifies compliance for PCI, GDPR, NIST, HIPAA, and other stringent data security mandates. NeuVector integrates with leading cloud platforms, CI/CD tools, and monitoring tools. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patented behavioral learning for container security.