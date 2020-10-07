STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – October 7, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics’ novel drug candidate APR-548 to treat TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). APR-548 is a next-generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53 that is being developed for oral administration.

Aprea Therapeutics intends to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of APR-548 in MDS to expand its leadership in the development of therapeutic options for patients with p53 mutated cancers. In parallel, the company is progressing its lead p53 reactivator, eprenatapopt (APR-246), through a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, with expected top-line results by year-end 2020.

APR-548 has demonstrated high oral bioavailability, enhanced potency relative to eprenetapopt in TP53 mutant cancer cell lines and has demonstrated in vivo tumor growth inhibition following oral dosing of tumor-bearing mice.

