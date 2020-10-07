FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter and first nine months 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020:



10:00 a.m. Pacific

12:00 p.m. Central

1:00 p.m. Eastern

The conference call can be directly accessed from the U.S. and Canada at (800) 697-5978, and accessed internationally at (630) 691-2750, or through the Company's website at http://www.kaiseraluminum.com . An audio archive will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

Company Description

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

