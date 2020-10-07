TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2020.

  • Ended Q3 2020 with over $47M in total backlog, of which $26M is due in Q4 2020
  • Generated $3.2M in cash in Q3 and ended the quarter with $8.8M in net cash on the balance sheet
  • Achieved a gross margin percentage of 27.6%
  • Received $0.8M in Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy in the quarter
  • Entered into a new 2 year, $20M USD committed credit facility on terms similar to the previous agreement with our current lender

Third Quarter Results: (three months ended August 28, 2020 compared with three months ended August 30, 2019)

 Q3 2020
 Q3 2019
 
Sales$24,364,000 $27,953,000 
   
Gross Margin 6,722,000  7,923,000 
Gross Margin (%) 27.6%  28.3% 
   
Operating Earnings (1): 3,600,000  4,367,000 
   
• R&D Investment 1,302,000  1,223,000 
• R&D Tax Credits (195,000)  (214,000) 
• Foreign Exchange Loss 1,011,000  236,000 
• Amortization of Intangibles 94,000  284,000 
   
Net Earnings before Tax 1,388,000  2,838,000 
   
• Income Tax 773,000  1,087,000 
• Non-controlling Interests (30,000)  (32,000) 
   
Net Earnings After Tax$645,000 $1,783,000 
   
Earnings per share  
- basic$0.03 $0.08 
- diluted$0.03 $0.07 
   

Year-to-Date: (nine months ended August 28, 2020 compared with nine months ended August 30, 2019)

 YTD 2020
 YTD 2019
 
Sales$75,724,000 $85,578,000 
   
Gross Margin 19,356,000  24,394,000 
Gross Margin (%) 25.6%  28.5% 
   
Operating Earnings (1): 8,155,000  13,073,000 
   
• R&D Investment 3,966,000  3,507,000 
• R&D Tax Credits (570,000)  (409,000) 
• Foreign Exchange Loss 596,000)  532,000 
• Amortization of Intangibles 490,000  827,000 
• Impairment of Intangibles 1,145,000  - 
   
Net Earnings before Tax 2,528,000  8,616,000 
   
• Income Tax 2,544,000  3,242,000 
• Non-controlling Interests (98,000)  (109,000) 
   
Net Earnings After Tax$82,000 $5,483,000 
   
Earnings per share  
- basic$0.00 $0.24 
- diluted$0.00 $0.22 
   

(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q3 2020 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Received further Canadian government support to offset the impact of COVID-19, in the form of $0.8M grant
  • Reduced overtime across FTG to reduce wage costs, particularly in sites focused on the commercial aerospace markets
  • Reduced headcount by 3-4% primarily through attrition
  • Achieved a 0.87:1 book-to-bill ratio with increased backlog in the US sites focused more on defense work and decreased backlog in Canadian and Chinese sites focused more on commercial aerospace programs
  • Backlog negatively impacted by strengthening Canadian dollar that reduced backlog by approximately $3M compared to prior quarter
  • FTG Aerospace Toronto was approved by Transport Canada as an approved maintenance organization (AMO) opening up future aftermarket opportunities

For FTG, overall sales decreased by $3.6M or 13% from $28.0M in Q3 2019 to $24.4M in Q3 2020.  The Canadian dollar was $0.02 weaker in Q3 this year versus Q3 last year. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted commercial aerospace activity this year and this impacted FTG’s sites predominantly focused on this market which include Circuits Toronto and the facilities in China. On a year-to-date basis, sales were $75.7M compared to $85.6M for the same period last year. The drop is due to the COVID-19 pandemic in combination with timing on simulator related orders.

The Circuits Segment sales were down $2.6M, or 14% in Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019. Included in Q3 2020 were sales of $1.6M from Circuits Fredericksburg compared to $1.2M in Q3 last year when that site was acquired. Circuits Fredericksburg was slightly impacted by a fire in that facility at the start of the quarter. The facility is fully operational and remediation is complete. The Toronto and the Joint Venture in China sites were all down in the quarter due to reduced demand. Year-to-date sales in the Circuits Segment were $51.7M vs $52.8M in 2019. Circuits Fredericksburg contributed $6.3M in 2020 compared to $1.2M in 2019.  

For the Aerospace Segment, sales in Q3 2020 were $8.7M compared to $9.6M in Q3 last year. Simulator related sales were down $1M in Q3 2020. Simulator revenues are expected to be strong in the fourth quarter. The Aerospace sites were negatively impacted by extended component lead times as a result of COVID-19 impacts on the supply chain.  Year-to-date 2020, Aerospace Segment sales were down $8.8M or 27%, partly due to lower demand and partly due to timing of simulator related orders.

Gross margins in Q3 2020 were $6.7M or 27.6% compared to $7.9M or 28.3% in Q3 2019. The lower sales impacted the overall margin while strong cost control and the Canadian wage subsidy partially offset this drop.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG for Q3 2020 was $3.3M compared to $4.3M in Q3 2019.  

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the quarter and the trailing 12 months ended August 28, 2020.

 Q3 2020Trailing 12 Months
   
Net earnings to equity holders of FTG 645,000 657,000
Add:  
Interest, accretion 200,000 630,000
Income taxes 773,000 3,048,000
Depreciation/Amortization Stock Comp./Impairment 1,646,000 7,615,000
   
EBITDA$3,264,000$11,950,000

(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit after tax at FTG in Q3 2020 was $0.6M or $0.03 per diluted share compared to a net profit of $1.8M or $0.07 per diluted share in Q3 2019. Net profit after tax in Q3 2020 was impacted by the lower sales, offset by strong cost controls and the Canadian wage subsidy.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $1.2M in Q3 2020 compared to $3.3M in Q3 2019.  The lower sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability.  For the year-to-date, the net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $5.7M compared to $9.4M in the first 9 month of 2019.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $1.2M in Q3 2020 versus $0.1M in Q3 2019. The improvement is primarily due to improved performance at the Chatsworth facility, offset by the impact of lower sales. In the first 9 months of 2020, the net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was ($0.2M) compared to $1.3M in the same period last year. Reduced sales impacted earnings and Q1 2020 included $1.1M cost for impairment of intangible assets.

As at August 28, 2020, the Corporation’s net working capital was $37.1M, compared to $28.6M at year-end in 2019. The increase is due to higher cash, higher inventories, lower accounts payable offset by lower accounts receivable. Also at year-end, all debt was classified as current and with the new bank facility, $4.2M is now long term debt.

Net cash at the end of Q3 2020 was $8.8M compared to net cash of $2.2M at the end of 2019.  

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION   
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
       
(Unaudited) August 28,November 30, 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019  
ASSETS    
Current assets   
Cash  $ 15,710$7,647  
Accounts receivable 15,634 21,085  
Contract assets 498 432  
Inventories  23,456 21,990  
Prepaid expenses 2,332 1,770  
     57,630 52,924  
Non-current assets   
Plant and equipment, net 13,206 13,830  
Right-of-use assets 12,540 -  
Deferred income tax assets 724 724  
Investment tax credits receivable 1,587 3,035  
Deferred development costs 218 279  
Intangible assets and other assets, net 943 2,585  
Total assets $ 86,848$73,377  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$ 11,994$17,104  
Provisions  767 946  
Contract liabilities 2,623 216  
Current portion of bank debt 2,704 5,416  
Current portion of lease liabilities 1,717 -  
Income tax payable 732 639  
     20,537 24,321  
Non-current liabilities   
Bank debt  4,246 -  
Lease liabilities 11,080 -  
Deferred tax payable 1,412 1,297  
Total liabilities 37,275 25,618  
Equity    
Retained earnings$ 17,827$17,745  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 583 (1,554) 
     18,410 16,191  
Share capital   
Common Shares 19,663 19,323  
Preferred Shares 2,218 2,218  
Contributed surplus 8,285 8,933  
Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 48,576 46,665  
Non-controlling interest 997 1,094  
Total equity 49,573 47,759  
Total liabilities and equity$ 86,848$73,377  
       


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION        
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (loss)       
           
    Three months endedNine months ended 
(Unaudited)August 28, August 30, August 28, August 30, 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 
           
Sales $ 24,364  $27,953  $ 75,724  $85,578  
           
Cost of sales        
 Cost of sales 16,203   19,097   52,080   58,564  
 Depreciation of plant and equipment 1,048   933   3,111   2,620  
 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 391   -   1,177   -  
Total cost of sales 17,642   20,030   56,368   61,184  
Gross margin 6,722   7,923   19,356   24,394  
           
Expenses        
 Selling, general and administrative 2,827   3,367   10,314   10,728  
 Research and development costs 1,302   1,223   3,966   3,507  
 Recovery of investment tax credits, net (195)  (214)  (570)  (409) 
 Depreciation of plant and equipment 62   40   162   123  
 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 12   -   37   -  
 Amortization of intangible assets 94   284   490   827  
 Interest expense on bank debt, net 61   69   159   236  
 Accretion on lease liabilities 139   -   417   -  
 Stock based compensation 21   80   112   234  
 Foreign exchange loss 1,011   236   596   532  
 Impairment of intangible assets -   -   1,145   -  
Total expenses 5,334   5,085   16,828   15,778  
           
Earnings before income taxes 1,388   2,838   2,528   8,616  
           
Current income tax expense 734   1,044   2,429   3,115  
Deferred income tax expense 39   43   115   127  
Total income tax expense 773   1,087   2,544   3,242  
           
Net earnings (loss)$ 615  $1,751  $ (16) $5,374  
           
Attributable to:        
Non-controlling interest$ (30) $(32) $ (98) $(109) 
Equity holders of FTG$ 645  $1,783   82   5,483  
           
Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG        
 Basic$ 0.03  $0.08  $ -  $0.24  
 Diluted$ 0.03  $0.07  $ -  $0.22  
           


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION        
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)    
           
     Three months endedNine months ended
(Unaudited) August 28, August 30, August 28, August 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)  2020   2019   2020   2019 
           
Net earnings (loss) $ 615  $1,751  $ (16) $5,374 
           
Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to        
 net earnings (loss) in subsequent periods:        
           
 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments  (1,071)  (634)  (305)  (344)
 Change in net unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments        
  designated as cash flow hedges  4,117   543   3,257   (782)
 Change in tax impact  (1,030)  (136)  (814)  195 
           
     2,016   (227)  2,138   (931)
           
Total comprehensive income  $ 2,631  $1,524  $ 2,122  $4,443 
           
Attributable to:        
Equity holders of FTG $ 2,685  $1,613  $ 2,219  $4,580 
Non-controlling interest $ (54) $(89) $ (97) $(137)
           



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION         
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity       
            
            
Nine months ended August 28, 2020  Attributed to the equity holders of FTG     
      Accumulated     
      other  Non-   
(Unaudited)CommonPreferredRetainedContributedcomprehensive controlling Total  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)sharessharesearningssurpluslossTotalinterestequity  
Balance, November 30, 2019$ 19,323 $ 2,218$ 17,745$ 8,933 $ (1,554)$ 46,665 $ 1,094 $ 47,759   
Net earnings (loss) -  - 82 -  -  82  (98) (16)  
Stock-based compensation -  - - 112  -  112  -  112   
Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for          
 PSU’s exercised 760    (760) -  -  -  -   
Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise          
 of PSU's (420) - - -  -  (420) -  (420)  
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments -  - - -  (306) (306) 1  (305)  
Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial          
 instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of          
 tax impact -  - - -  2,443  2,443  -  2,443   
Balance, August 28, 2020$ 19,663 $ 2,218$ 17,827$ 8,285 $ 583 $ 48,576 $ 997 $ 49,573   
            
Nine months ended Augus 30, 2019  Attributed to the equity holders of FTG     
      Accumulated     
      Other Non-   
(Unaudited)CommonPreferredRetainedContributedComprehensive controllingTotal  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)sharessharesearningssurpluslossTotalinterestequity  
Balance, November 30, 2018$19,323 $2,218$11,687$8,672 $(774)$41,126 $1,181 $42,307   
Net earnings (loss) -  - 5,483 -  -  5,483  (109) 5,374   
Stock-based compensation -  - - 234  -  234  -  234   
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments -  - - -  (316) (316) (28) (344)  
Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial          
 instruments designated as cash flow hedges          
 net of tax impact -  - - -  (587) (587) -  (587)  
Balance, August 30, 2019$19,323 $2,218$17,170$8,906 $(1,677)$45,940 $1,044 $46,984   
            
            


FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION         
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows         
             
      Three months endedNine months ended 
(Unaudited) August 28, August 30, August 28, August 30, 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)  2020  2019  2020  2019 
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:         
Operating activities         
Net earnings (loss) $ 615  $1,751  $ (16) $5,374  
Items not affecting cash:         
 Stock-based compensation  21   80   112   234  
 Loss (gain) on disposal of plant and equipment  -   -   6   (1) 
 Effect of exchange rates on US dollar debt  (415)  (111)  (217)  15  
 Depreciation of plant and equipment  1,111   973   3,274   2,743  
 Depreciation of right-of-use assets  403   -   1,214   -  
 Amortization of intangible assets  94   284   490   827  
 Amortization, other  17   3   28   9  
 Impairment of intangible assets  -   -   1,145   -  
 Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes  950   779   1,555   1,331  
 Accretion on lease liabilities  139   -   417   -  
 Decrease (increase) in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments         
  designated as cash flow hedges, net of taxes  3,087   (35)  2,442   (737) 
Net change in non-cash operating working capital  (2,653)  3,603   588   (1,001) 
      3,369   7,327   11,038   8,794  
Investing activities         
 Additions to plant and equipment  (236)  (1,384)  (2,721)  (2,385) 
 Acquisition of Colonial Circuits Inc., net of cash acquired  -   (3,817)  -   (3,817) 
 Recovery (additions) of contract and other costs  11   13   60   (6) 
      (225)  (5,188)  (2,661)  (6,208) 
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities  3,144   2,139   8,377   2,586  
Financing activities         
 Proceeds from bank debt  -   -   3,309   -  
 Repayments of bank debt  (514)  (505)  (1,552)  (1,526) 
 Lease liability payments  (448)  -   (1,360)  -  
 Repurchase of common shares on exercise of PSU's  -   -   (420)  -  
      (962)  (505)  (23)  (1,526) 
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow  (730)  (36)  (291)  (176) 
Net increase in cash flow  1,452   1,598   8,063   884  
Cash, beginning of the period  14,258   4,312   7,647   5,026  
Cash, end of period $ 15,710  $5,910   15,710  $5,910  
             
Disclosure of cash payments         
 Payment for interest $ 46  $74  $ 155  $245  
 Payments for income taxes $ 18  $265  $ 1,136  $1,386  
             