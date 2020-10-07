Washington, DC, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) and the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) are teaming up to host a non-partisan Virtual Candidate and Legislative Forum.

At this critical moment in American history and in our own missions, we are inviting the candidates to address the issues that impact our black and brown communities. We want to hear their vision for confronting the current Coronavirus health crisis and its devastating and disproportionate effects on the minority business community and our ability to participate in the American economy.

“We are pleased to partner with the USHCC to create a platform for legislators and policy makers to discuss their agenda for minority business advancement. It’s important to ensure that minority business enterprises are at the forefront of policy development as we near the 2020 election,” said Adrienne Trimble, President & CEO, NMSDC. “Together, our organizations represent hundreds of thousands of minority owned businesses comprised of black and brown people; those that have been most impacted by health, economic and racial disparities. We look forward to hearing their plans for recovery.”

“The USHCC is proud to collaborate with NMSDC on this national platform where elected officials and candidates on the ballot this November can learn about many issues that are important to communities of color, especially supplier diversity, minority business inclusion and opportunities for contracting,” said Ramiro A. Cavazos, President & CEO, USHCC.

Confirmed moderators will include:

April Ryan, White House Correspondent and CNN Political Analyst

Armstrong Williams, Conservative Host and Columnist



Confirmed speakers will include:

Assembly Member - Michael Blake, 79 th District (The Bronx, New York)

District (The Bronx, New York) T. W. Shannon, Former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives

Marie C. Johns, Former Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, Majority Whip (South Carolina)

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (Maryland)

U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro (Texas)

U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (Texas)

U.S. Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (Michigan)

U.S. Representatives Bill Flores (Texas)

Michael Steele, Former Lt. Gov of Maryland

We are committed to bringing together a diverse national audience composed of the membership of both the NMSDC and the USHCC vast network of more than 260 Hispanic Chambers across the country, 23 NMSDC Regional Councils, Hispanic Business Enterprises (HBEs), over 12,000 Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), Fortune 2000 corporations and other national partner organizations with their respective constituencies.

Minority Economic inclusion is one of the most urgent issues in this election. Together, the minority businesses we represent contribute over one trillion dollars to the American economy every year.

To register for the event, please click here.

Questions and interview requests may be submitted to Tammy Wilkins at tammy.wilkins@nmsdc.org or Brianna Dimas at bdimas@ushcc.com

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year. It advocates on behalf of its network of more than 250 local chambers and business associations nationwide, and partners with more than 260 major American corporations. For more information, please visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

About NMSDC

Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) was stood up as a result of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 12,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of Corporate Members. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 affiliate regional councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm. Learn more at nmsdc.org.

