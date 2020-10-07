Depicting the Realities of Addiction and Its Effects on Suburban Teens Featuring Riveting Performances by Katie Kelly and Paola Andino



Saving Lives with The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation and the Amy Winehouse Foundation

During October - National Substance Abuse Prevention Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Noise Films’ gripping and emotive tale SNO BABIES premiered on On-Demand & Digital platforms worldwide on Tuesday, September 29. Bridget Smith’s directorial debut, SNO BABIES is one of the year’s most important, provocative films starring Katie Kelly (Game of Silence), Paola Andino (Queen of the South), Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), Shannan Wilson (Halston) and is produced by Allen Kovac, Mike Walsh and Michael Lombardi.

The SNO BABIES premiere screening was held on 9/30 – International Overdose Awareness Day - in Philadelphia, PA (where the movie was filmed) in a Covid-19 compliant setting. With press, cast and crew, as well as families who lost loved ones to overdose present, the film resonated with everyone in the crowd. The South Philly Review said, “certainly an emotional, moving effort, (Bridget Smith’s) new movie SNO BABIES takes a hard and honest look at opioid overdoses among teenagers,” in their premiere coverage.

“Katie Kelly delivers a powerful and heartbreaking performance”

– Mara Reinstein, US WEEKLY

SNO BABIES depicts the grim realities of addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town. Kristen and Hannah are teenage best friends–smart, likable and college-bound– and addicted to heroin. The pair of seemingly unlikely addicts spiral down a path of destruction, hiding their secret from well-meaning but busy parents behind pink bedrooms and school uniforms SNO BABIES shows how easy it can be to both miss and hide the signs of addiction behind the façade of “good” neighborhoods and pleasant, busy communities.

More than just a movie, SNO BABIES is a reminder that we can change perceptions and through the power of our networks and communities, we can save lives . Sno Babies raises money for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) and the Amy Winehouse Foundation, to help fund critical support services for people in recovery. Better Noise Films’ share of profits from the film and all artist royalties from the soundtrack (with matching contributions from Better Noise Music) are being donated to these two worthy organizations.

With the country’s opioid epidemic spiking from as a result of the COVID virus, the entertainment industry continues to lose its best and brightest to substance use disorders. Even in the recent Presidential debates, former Vice President, Joe Biden spoke of his pride in his son’s recovery, underlining the concept that this can truly happen to anyone, anywhere.

Better Noise Entertainment has committed to fighting this problem and raising funds that will support recovery and directly benefit struggling communities. Better Noise Entertainment will use their expertise in content creation, audience connection and creative storytelling to develop and amplify messaging to a wide pop-culture audience. Other entertainment industry companies partnering on this project to save lives include Live Nation, Ticketmaster, iHeart, Pandora, Sirius, Entercom and Cumulus among others.

“We know from personal experience the devastation and heartbreak that addiction can bring. Since setting up the Amy Winehouse Foundation in our daughter’s memory 9 years ago, we have learnt so much about this condition. We have also learnt that recovery is possible and people can go on to live wonderful and fulfilling lives,” says Mitch Winehouse of the Amy Winehouse Foundation. “We’ve made it our mission to work with people in recovery and to support young people who are struggling with the same sorts of issues as Amy and we’re delighted that Better Noise and SNO BABIES are helping us to do that.”

“Katie Kelly has an amazing performance that is tough, but an important one to watch. It’s definitely a film that makes you just sit and think for a while after. Truly heart-wrenching.”

– Bailey Briggs, THE REEL DALLAS

SNO BABIES is the first feature from Better Noise Films, a new venture from Allen Kovac. In addition to his recording company Better Noise Music, Kovac has managed artists such as Bee Gee’s, Luther Vandross, Blondie, Meatloaf, Mötley Crüe and The Cranberries. Most recently Kovac has co-produced Netflix 2018 sensation ‘The Dirt’ based on the life of Mötley Crüe, with a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Kovac has also produced many TV Documentaries such as HBO special ‘The Bee Gee’s One Night Only’, MTV VH1 special 'Mötley Crüe’s Resurrection of Mötley Crüe’, and ‘Meat Loaf: In Search of Paradise.’ SNO BABIES is the first of two 2020-21 releases for Kovac’s Better Noise Films.

Kovac said, “Studio heads, agents and managers know there is nothing sadder than when an artist or actor you’ve worked with passes away through misadventure. This movie is a wakeup call to the entertainment industry that we can’t lose more brilliant artists like Prince, Tom Petty, Juice Wrld, Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, or River Phoenix.” He continued, “With over 70,000 people dying of drug overdoses in 2019 in the USA, this film is a way parents can open up the conversation of drugs with their kids before they go to college, an older brother can share a link to SNO BABIES to his younger brother to watch and say that he’s there to answer any questions afterwards, or for a rehab group to watch together. This is a conversation we need to have in the USA to destigmatize addiction. I have worked with Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe and SIXX:AM for 13 years to make this a global conversation to save lives, please join us!“

"Powerful! A Must- See Movie For All Families Who Have a Loved One Struggling With Addiction"

– THE SOBER WORLD

The official SNO BABIES soundtrack, which is now available for streaming and download, features some of today’s biggest rock artists including Cory Marks, Bad Wolves, Hellyeah and Sixx: A.M. as well as the ‘supergroup’ collaboration from SIXX:A.M. Presents: Artists For Recovery - “Maybe It’s Time” (feat. Corey Taylor, Joe Elliott, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody, Slash, AWOLNATION, Tommy Vext.

