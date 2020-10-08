Portland,OR, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific group travel market generated $363.11 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $689.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2030.The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, market size &estimations, key winning segments, top segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.
Pursuit of unique experiences and innovative marketing &promotionalstrategies on social media drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific group travel market. However, terrorism activities, political unrest, and climate changes present restraints in the market growth. On the other hand, a new trend of eco-mmodationand implementation of mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the travel industry present new opportunities in the coming years.
In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Asia-Pacific group travel Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6071?reqfor=covid
Covid-19 Scenario:
Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6071
The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific group travel market based on group type, sales channel, and country.
Based on group type, the leisure group segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadershipstatus based on revenue during the forecast period. However, the special interest groupsegment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on sales channel, the travel agencies segment contributed to the largest market share with more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Send Me Enquire HEre@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6071
Based on country, China contributed to the highest market share with more than half of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2027. However, this country is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report also offers analysis of countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.
Leading players of the global Asia-Pacific group travel market include EXO Travel, G2 Travel, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, Destination Asia, Apollo Asia Travel Group (AATG), Miki Travel Limited, Expedia, Inc., Trafalgar, and ASIA DMC.
Similar Reports Here :
Leisure Travel Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
Kids Trolley Bags Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports Here :
Non-Dairy Creamer Market Global Opportunity Analysis 2021-2027
Potato Protein Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
Allied Market Research
Pune, INDIA
Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
AMR Logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: