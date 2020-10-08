FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2020 in a press release immediately following the close of market on October 28, 2020.



The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on October 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (844) 892-6598 (passcode 7497220). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (855) 859-2056 (passcode 7497220) until November 3, 2020. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company’s website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contact:

Gary L. Fischer

Chief Financial Officer

(510) 438-4700

Leslie Green

Green Communications Consulting, LLC

(650) 312-9060