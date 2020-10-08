Mr. Anthony James, Executive Director at Wheatsheaf Group, will step down as board member of AKVA group ASA as of today due to other business commitments related to his role at Wheatsheaf.

AKVA group will assess a board member replacement for Mr. James at a later stage.

Dated: 8 October 2020

AKVA group ASA

