Regulatory Release 41/2020





Better Collective, a leading sports betting media group, has appointed its nomination committee, based on ownership data as per August 31, 2020.





Better Collective’s nomination committee shall consist of four members, representing the three largest shareholders as per the end of August each year, together with the chairman of the board of directors. On August 31, 2020, the two largest shareholders were Chr. Dam Holding and J. Søgaard Holding which due to their interlinked ownership are grouped. In accordance with the shareholders’ decision, the nomination committee has been appointed and is composed by four members in total:

Daniel Nyvang Mariussen, chairman, appointed by Chr. Dam Holding and J. Søgaard Holding

Martin Jonasson, appointed by Andra AP-Fonden, also representing Tredje AP-Fonden

Michael Knutsson, appointed by Knutsson Holdings

Jens Bager, Chairman of the board of directors, Better Collective

The instruction and charter for the nomination committee can be found in the Articles of Association in the Governance section of the company’s website bettercollective.com.

In all, the nomination committee represents 62,2% of the total number of shares in Better Collective, based on ownership data as per August 31, 2020.

The nomination committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the 2021 Annual General Meeting regarding:

election of chairman at the shareholders’ meeting

election of chairman of the board of directors and other members of the board of directors

fees to the board of directors, divided between the chairman and other members, and any fees for committee work

election of auditor and fees to the auditor

principles for appointment of the nomination committee, when deemed necessary

Better Collective’s Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26, 2021.

Shareholders, who would like to submit proposals to the nomination committee, are welcome to submit them by e-mail to: investor@bettercollective.com. To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the nomination committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but no later than February 1, 2021.

Contacts

Chairman of the board: Jens Bager

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

Press: Morten Kalum +45 2340 1009, mkalum@bettercollective.com





This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.30 am CET on October 8, 2020.







