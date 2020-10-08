Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon” or the “Company”) has requested Nordic Trustee AS as Bond Trustee to issue a notice of written resolution in respect of its NOK 1,100,000,000 senior unsecured bond issue, HEX03 - ISIN NO NO0010846280 (the "Bond"), in the context of proposing certain amendments to the terms of the Bond, as set out in the attached copy of the notice and presentation prepared in connection with the written resolution.

The background for the proposed amendments to the Bond Terms is the intended spin-off and subsequent listing of the shares in Hexagon Purus as announced on 24 August 2020 (see press release for details).



DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA has been appointed as financial advisor to Hexagon.

For further queries, please contact:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites AS

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



