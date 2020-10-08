Dallas, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Commerce Cloud Market By Component (Platform {B2B, and B2C}, Services {Training & Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance}), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Automotive, Beauty & Cosmetics, Electronics, Furniture, & Bookstores, Fashion & Apparel, Grocery & Pharmaceutical, Travel & Hospitality, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/969

The commerce cloud is a cloud-enabled service that includes B2B as well as B2C commerce solution which allows the organizations to create a unified and intelligent buying experience. It facilitates the organizations to combine the way businesses engage with customers throughout all devices or channels. The purpose of commerce cloud is to support brands and customers to deliver faultless service and experience. Hence it is expected that the global commerce cloud market size is projected to reach USD 48 billion by 2028.

The incorporation of commerce cloud with the social media platforms enables merchants to offer a superior shopping experience by displaying the product information through the cloud directly on the apps. Moreover, retailers are using social media analytics to scrutinize the customer segments, enhance targeted advertisements, and mitigate fraud risk.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/commerce-cloud-market

The global commerce cloud market includes both, platform as well as service segments. The platform segment holds a significant market share in 2019. It enables improved customer experience throughout channels that include social media, websites, mobile, as well as offline stores. The commerce cloud platform facilitates a unified shared view of the inventory, customer activity, promotions, and products, that decreases the time required to synchronize the diverse data sources. Additionally, it offers capabilities that include an open development environment.

The global commerce cloud industry has strong rivalry among the new emerging and well-established players. These industry participants target to achieve a competitive benefit over the other market players by partaking in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships and expanding their businesses.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/969

The global commerce cloud market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is considered the fastest growing market in the commerce cloud applications due to the existence of various evolving economies with well-advanced utility ecosystems, including India, Japan, Australia, China, and Singapore with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure.

The major players of the global commerce cloud market are IBM, SAP, Apttus, Episerver, Salesforce, Oracle, Magento, BigCommerce, Digital River, Shopify, Elastic Path, commercetools, Kibo, VTEX, Sitecore, and more. The commerce cloud market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/969

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Commerce Cloud Market by Component

Chapter 6 Commerce Cloud Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Commerce Cloud Market by Vertical

Chapter 8 Commerce Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.