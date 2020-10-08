LONDON and SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider, has been named as the first Global Infinity Partner for Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally. In addition, NTT is the first managed security services provider to obtain a five star status in all countries where NTT and Check Point operate. Five star is the premier tier of Check Point partner relationships, enabling NTT to deploy the latest Check Point technologies within client-centric solutions, driving value for enterprises. The companies’ combined capabilities enable clients to protect their infrastructure, applications, and intellectual property on a ‘Secure by Design’ basis.



The companies have also announced the immediate availability of four new bundled solutions, combining Check Point’s Infinity full consolidated cybersecurity architecture, which protects business and IT infrastructure against Gen V mega cyber-attacks across all networks, endpoint, cloud and mobile, with NTT’s managed security services, recently recognized as a “Leader” in IDC’s Worldwide MSS Marketscape Vendor Assessment 2020. These solutions include an Check Point Infinity Enterprise License Agreement (ELA) with selected gateways for 500, 1500, 2500 and 5000+ users, NTT support and maintenance, device management, threat detection and remediation services, with additional options including consulting and implementation professional services.

With a global footprint of Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and R&D centers, and a comprehensive view of the dark web, NTT is recognized for its visibility into a vast portion of the world’s internet traffic. This gives NTT access to log, event, attack, incident and vulnerability data, allowing threat intelligence gathering to help clients detect, mitigate and respond to breaches quickly.

Check Point’s Infinity architecture responds to clients’ real-world challenges in the current distributed workforce environment: too many ‘point’ security products, products that don’t share information, an increasing security skills shortage, vulnerability to complex attacks, and unpredictable costs. Combined with NTT’s consulting-led approach and managed security services suite of monitoring, threat detection, vulnerability management, and device management services, clients can reduce risk and manage their security profile on a flexible, cost-effective basis.

In a recent client engagement for a major Asia-Pacific public sector agency, NTT and Check Point collaborated to modernize the agency’s outdated security infrastructure to meet the sudden requirement for secure remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic. NTT and Check Point designed a complete perimeter and internal refresh of the client’s technology, pivoting the client’s security strategy to a scalable, cloud-based approach, and now provide ongoing managed security services to ensure advanced threat detection and response.

“NTT and Check Point have a long history and many joint client relationships. The flexibility and ease of adopting broad security control capability from Check Point’s Infinity combined with NTT’s Security services portfolio capability creates a harmony that embraces a Secure by Design approach. Technology excellence, business processes, people and services combined in one goal; protecting and responding to Cyber threats. I am excited about the client outcomes we will deliver together,” says Simon Chassar, Chief Revenue Officer, Security division at NTT Ltd.

“Check Point and NTT have been working closely together for many years. We have a significant installed base of global customers and are excited about bringing the combination of our robust and flexible Infinity Architecture and NTTs proven ‘Secure by Design’ approach to the marketplace. With this announcement, our customers can leverage our integrated solutions, protect against complex cyber-attacks, reduce overall costs and simplify management through consistent security controls. All of this through our joint ability to provide rapid deployment,” states Kevin Purcell, Head of Worldwide SI Sales at Check Point Software Technologies.

