New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976326/?utm_source=GNW





PAH is characterized by an abnormal rise in the resting mean pulmonary artery pressure (PAP) (>25mmHg compared with normal levels of around 14mmHg), a pulmonary vascular resistance of more than 3 Wood units, and a pulmonary capillary wedge pressure less than 15mmHg



The PAH market 2019 sales is estimated at approximately $4.5B across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), and Japan. By 2029, the analyst expects the overall market to grow at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% to reach sales of $7.2B over the 10-year period. The 5EU market is anticipated to grow the fastest of the three regions, recording a CAGR of 7.3%, while the US and Japan will record CAGRs of 4.3% and 0.4%, respectively. At the end of 2029, the US will contribute around 72% of global sales, while the 5EU and Japan will account for 26% and 2% of global sales, respectively. The higher sales numbers for the US can be attributed to the higher price of pharmaceuticals and the greater diagnosed prevalence of PAH in the region. The extremely low PAH market size in Japan can be attributed to the low disease prevalence, which is probably a result of under-diagnosis of PAH in Japan.



Over the 10-year forecast period, the PAH market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, reaching around $7.2B in 2029. The major driver for this growth will be the increased use of drugs from different classes in combination with each other, which will lead to increased treatment costs. According to KOLs, combination therapy will become a mainstay in PAH treatment during the forecast period, with greater use of upfront dual and triple combinations. This, in turn, will be the major driver of the market, despite the patent expirations of most currently marketed drugs and generic erosion.



Overall, the greatest unmet need in the PAH space is for novel drugs with curative or disease-stabilizing properties.The currently available drugs work in slowing the disease progression, and lead to improvements in FC.



However, there is no marketed drug that addresses the underlying disease mechanism and is targeted at curing patients. The treatment algorithm for PAH has shifted from the use of monotherapies to using drugs in combination with each other



Key Highlights

- The proportion of people at risk of developing PAH is expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due to the growing aging population.

- The potential launch of 8 late-stage pipeline agents will increase the number of patients who can be offered pharmacological treatment options. In addition, three of these drugs in late-stage development are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

- Despite multiple therapies currently available to PAH patients, there is still a high level of unmet need within the treatment space. The most recognizable is the need for novel disease-modifying properties.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



Despite the existence of numerous well-established treatment options in the PAH space, a few - yet significant - unmet needs remain.

- Which unmet needs are the most pressing in the 7MM?

- Where should pharmaceutical companies focus drug development efforts in order to become a significant player in the space?

The PAH market hasn’t seen novel drug launches, though, clinical development activity has picked up.

- What are the most promising late-stage candidates and how much they expected to generate over the forecast period?

- What do KOLs say about their clinical and commercial positioning?

Although there is currently no cure for PAH, small companies are developing drugs to target new pathways .

- Which have been historically the companies leading the way?

- What new companies are emerging in the space?



Scope

- Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

- Topline PAH drugs market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Key topics covered include assessment of current and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5U and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

- Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global PAH therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global PAH therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global PAH market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global PAH therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976326/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001