Pune, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycolic acid market size is expected to reach $820.3 Mn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growing utilization of glycolic in the production of plastics and adhesives will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Glycolic Acid Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Purity (Glycolic Acid 99%, Glycolic Acid 70%, Glycolic Acid 30%, and Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Household, Textile, Food Processing, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at $468.2 Mn in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has severely impacted several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/glycolic-acid-market-101922





The report on the glycolic acid market contains:

All-encompassing report of the market

Vital insights into the industry

Latest market trends and drivers

Information about the flourishing regions

Impact of coronavirus on the global market





Market Driver :

Rising Demand for High-end Cosmetic Products to Bolster Growth

The escalating cosmetic industry will spur opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing application of C2H4O3 in skincare products such as creams, face masks, and peels will boost the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness along with rising per capita income will simultaneously incite the demand for cosmetics, in turn, aiding the development of the market. The utilization of C2H4O3 in the cosmetic industry due to its superior benefits such as removal of dark spots, irregular pigmentation, anti-aging, enlarges pores, dead skin and improves skin health. Thus, the cosmetic industry is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the market.





Adverse Effect of Coronavirus on the Global Market

The growing awareness about health and safety among populations will limit the use of cosmetic products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Safety Data Sheets revealed that cosmetic products can be dangerous if inhaled, the chemical burns through the respiratory tract. The coronavirus majorly affects the lungs; hence this factor will restrict the use of cosmetics in the time of the pandemic. Moreover, the halt on production processes and declined consumer demand can further result in the impediment of the market during the COVID-19 epidemic.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/glycolic-acid-market-101922





Regional Analysis :

Evolving Lifestyle of Consumers to Influence Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the flourishing cosmetics and textile industries in China and India. The well-established cosmetic industry in China will aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. The evolving lifestyle and surging population will foster the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the growing proclivity towards beauty and appearance will positively impact the business in the region. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the growing demand from the textile industry.





Key Development :

January 2019: Skinceuticals unveiled a new glycolic acid cream, Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight that improves skin glow by 36% while also maintaining tolerability. The cream effectively targets dullness, fine lines, and uneven texture of the skin. It stimulates cell regeneration for enriched tone, texture, and brighter complexion.





The Report lists the Key Companies in the Glycolic Acid Market:

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), (China)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

CABB Group (Germany)

Saanvi Corp (India)

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals (U.S.)

Water Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

Mehul Dye Chem Industries (India)

Avid Organics (India)

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Corbion (Netherlands)

CrossChem LP (U.S.)

Other Key Players





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/glycolic-acid-market-101922





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Joint Ventures, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Glycolic Acid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Purity (Value/Volume) Glycolic Acid 99% Glycolic Acid 70% Glycolic Acid 30% Others By Application (Value/Volume) Personal Care & Cosmetics Household Textile Food Processing Pharmaceutical Others By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/glycolic-acid-market-101922





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Synthetic, Natural), By Application (Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Household Cleaning Products Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Laundry Detergents, Surface Cleaners, Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (PolylacticAcid (PLA), Polyglycolic Acid(PGA), Polucaprolactone, Polysaccharides, Proteins, Others), By Application (Drug Delivery, Orthopedics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: