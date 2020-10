New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Crohn’s Disease - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976325/?utm_source=GNW

In CD, chronic inflammation may affect any part of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract from the mouth to the anal area; however, CD occurs most commonly in the lower part of the small intestine (ileum) and in the large intestine.



The pathophysiology of CD is complex, as the disease is characterized by recurring flares that evolve along with periods of inactivity and remission. The CD market has historically been reliant on anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapies that have been available for over a decade but recent developments have led to research on novel treatment mechanisms.



In May 2014, Takeda gained approval for Entyvio (vedolizumab), the first-in-class ?4?7 integrin inhibitor that was the first new biologic treatment approved for CD that was not an anti-TNF, and this was followed by Janssen’s Stelara (ustekinumab) in September 2016, which was a first-in-class interleukin (IL)-12 and 23 inhibitor.Moreover, biosimilars of currently marketed anti-TNF biologics recently entered the market, with Remicade (infliximab) biosimilars first marketed in 2015 in Europe and 2016 in the US, and adalimumab biosimilars first marketed in Europe in 2018.



This is likely to result in a highly competitive market for patients who have failed first-line agents, such as steroids, aminosalicylates, and immunomodulators.Competition will intensify with the arrival of new anti-IL-23 treatments and new classes of therapies in development, Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors and sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulators, which will offer a more convenient form of administration.



With existing unmet need for all patients, particularly CD patients that experience loss of response to biologic treatment and patients that develop fistulizing disease, CD represents an important immunology sector for drug developers.



The analyst estimates that sales of drugs in the CD market were approximately $7.4B in 2019 in the 8MM. The US was the largest market, with approximately $5.8B in drug sales, which represented 78.9% of the total CD market. The 5EU market contributed $1.3B in sales, Japan contributed sales of $133.2M, and Canada contributed sales of $148.9M in 2019.

Global sales in the CD market are expected to grow to $12.6B by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2019-2029. The analyst forecasts the US CD market to grow to $10.4B (82.3% of global sales), the 5EU to grow to $1.9B (14.7% of global sales), Japan to grow to $174.9M (1.4% of global sales), and Canada to grow to $200.1M (1.6% of global sales) over the next 10 years.



Key Highlights

- The greatest driver of growth in the global CD market will be the launches of 11 pipeline therapies during the forecast period. The entry of these anticipated therapies, including AbbVie’s Skyrizi and Takeda’s subcutaneous Entyvio, will be subject to substantial uptake among moderate to severe CD patients.

- The main barrier to growth in the CD market will be the patent expiry, and subsequent launch of biosimilars of Humira (adalimumab) in the US, and the launch of Entyvio and Stelara biosimilars across the 8MM.

- The most important unmet needs in CD are the need for more efficacious and safe drugs and the inability to determine which treatment best suits each patient. The former is being addressed by the development of drugs with novel mechanisms of action, and the latter is being addressed by the discovery of new biomarkers.

- The increasing diagnosed prevalence across the 8MM over the forecast period, rising from 0.16% in 2019 to 0.19% in 2029, which can be attributed to increased diagnosis in some markets, will lead to a greater CD patient pool eligible for treatment.



Key Questions Answered

- Over the forecast period, the CD market will see the entry of pipeline agents such as anti-IL-23 biologics, JAK inhibitors, and S1P receptor modulators, the sales of which will offset the loss of sales caused by the entry of biosimilars. How do products compete against each other? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

- Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed have indicated that there are several unmet needs within the CD indication. What are the main unmet needs in this market? How can the pharmaceutical industry address these needs? To what degree will the therapies under development fulfill these unmet needs?

- The CD market is likely to become a turbulent space throughout the forecast period and beyond. Which companies are set to be major players in CD during the forecast period?



- Overview of CD including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized CD therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2019 and forecast for ten years to 2029.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the CD therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global CD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



