Global Defense Spending has been on a major upswing over the recent years spurred by the return of the great power competition amongst the leading global powers.



The focus has been on equipment modernization, capabilities revitalization and increased R&D outlays towards development of next generation & game changer technologies with the traditional as well as the revisionist powers looking for a potential overmatch & that much vaunted military edge. The United States continues to maintain the traditional top spot driven by the nation's significant focus & investments towards R&D while the Chinese ascension & the Russian resurgence, too, are being funded adequately.



The return to the age of multipolarity, marked by the onset of great power competition at the world stage stymieing the forces of globalization & marking the resurgence of the age of realism, has simultaneously been superimposed by the onset of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, opening the second front and making the entire concoction & the emerging scheme of things even more complicated.



The economic impact of the pandemic & the funding of the relief efforts, underway across the globe, are likely to put pressure on government finances across most parts of the world. However, their impact on defense spending is likely to be limited to near term & non-strategic programs. Most strategic & long term, indigenous defense programs as well as technology development efforts are likely to be more or less immune in nature, even to the highly infectious & lethal Novel Coronavirus and the resulting COVID-19!



Against this backdrop, the report analyzes the Key Aspects of the Global Aerospace & Defense market in a post COVID-19 world, which include:



Key Focus Areas



1. Defense Spending Trends, Analysis & the Road Ahead - Growth Areas, Markets & Opportunities

2. Key Growth Domains which are likely to form the core of the growth story over medium term - Potential Size & Scope of the Opportunities

3. Key Upcoming, Strategic Defense Programs - Factsheets from Origins to Scope to Latest Developments & Contract Awards

4. Emerging & Game Changer Technologies that are likely to Induce the Paradigm Shift - Outline of R&D Efforts, Investment Priorities & Latest Developments

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Introduction & Overview



Section 2 Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 3 Key Growth Domains - Overview, Size & Scope, Growth Outlook

Fighter Aircrafts

Military Rotorcrafts

Armor

Aviation Turbofan Engines

Military UAS/UCAVs

Missiles & Missile Defense

Section 4 Key Upcoming Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets - Program Size, Scope, Status, Contract Awards & Latest Developments



M1A1 Abrams MBT Upgrades

Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Program

Joint Multi Role-Future Vertical Lift (JMR-FVL) Program

M2 Bradley Upgrades/Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) Program

Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) Program

Long Range Strike Bomber (LRSB) Program

T-X Trainer Aircraft Program

European FCAS Program

European MGCS Program

Australian Land 400 Program

Section 5 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 6 Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7 Defense Spending Trends

7.1 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Analysis

7.2 Defense Expenditure Split by Regions & Nations

7.3 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Growth Trend & Projections through 2025

7.4 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure as Share of World GDP

7.5 Defense Spending Levels across Key Geographic Regions

7.6 Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 & Top 10 Nations



Section 8 - Emerging & Game Changer Technologies

Technologies which are likely to Induce the Paradigm Shift - Outline of R&D Efforts, Investment Priorities & Latest Developments

Hypersonics

Directed Energy Systems

Long Range Precision Fires

Drone Swarms

Sixth Generation Fighter Jets

Urban Aerial Mobility

Next Generation Rotorcrafts

