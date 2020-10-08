New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulating Glass Window Market by End Use, Spacer Type, Sealant and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976284/?utm_source=GNW



Nowadays, a triple-paned window system or IGU is being used in residential construction, which is estimated to have an R-value of about 5.There are also other variants in insulating glass windows that are incorporated in residential construction, such as Low-E insulating glass windows and dual-seal silicone insulating glass windows.



These factors are expected to drive the insulating glass window growth in the residential end use segment.



Other spacers are estimated to lead the insulating glass window market, by spacer type in terms of value during the forecast period

By spacer type, other spacers are estimated to be the largest segment in insulating glass window market in 2020.The other spacers considered in this report are silicone spacers, structural foam spacers, composite spacers, and warm edge spacers.



These spacers fall under the non-metal spacers category and offer the primary benefit of thermal efficiency for insulating glass windows. This factor is estimated to drive the growth of other spacer segment in the insulating glass window market during the forecast period.



Silicone sealant segment is estimated to dominate the insulating glass window market.



By sealant type, silicone is estimated to be dominate the global insulating glass window market.The unique combination of organic and inorganic chemistries in silicone sealants to form stable organic-like materials exhibiting excellent chemical structure and inherent properties makes these sealants applicable for various applications such as, in insulating glass windows, including as a sealant, sealant for structural glazing, waterproofing sealant in insulating glass window or IGUs, and sealant in gas-filled insulating glass windows .



These factors are driving the demand for silicone sealant in insulating glass window market.



Asia Pacific insulating glass window market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for insulating glass window during the forecast period.Growing demand for insulating glass window due to the increasing investments in the commercial construction sector, as well as government initiatives that support the use of insulating glass windows in commercial buildings.



Furthermore, the presence of leading insulating glass window manufacturers is expected to drive the insulating glass window market in the region.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 16%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 48%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 16%, Directors – 24%, and Others – 60%

• By Region: Europe – 36%, North America – 24%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Middle East & Africa –12%, and South America – 8%



The insulating glass window market report is dominated by players , such as Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Glaston Corporation (Finland), Guardian Glass (US), Internorm International GmbH (Austria), JE Berkowitz (JEB) (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Viracon (US), H.B. Fuller (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Dymax Corporation (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), and The 3M Company (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the insulating glass window market based on end use, spacer type, sealant type, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.



It strategically profiles key insulating glass window manufacturers and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such new product launches, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, contracts, partnerships, investments, joint ventures, undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the insulating glass window market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976284/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001