Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Vessels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Hastelloy, Steel), by Product (Boiler, Nuclear Reactor), by End Use (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Power Generation), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pressure vessels market size is expected to reach USD 250.6 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.2%.
The growing demand for pressure vessels in chemical & petrochemical and oil & gas industries is expected to drive market growth.
Pressure vessels are containers used to hold high-pressure gases and liquids in various application industries including petrochemicals, chemicals, natural gas storage systems, nuclear reactor vessels, distillation towers, and hot water storage tanks. The ever increasing need for energy is anticipated to propel the product demand in various application industries.
Increasing chemical demand from various end-use industries is encouraging new capital investment in chemical industry. The production capacity of chemicals is expected to increase on account of setting up of new chemical facilities. This is expected to augment the demand for various types of pressure vessels and storage tanks used in different chemical processes.
The global market is fragmented with major companies striving for market leadership. Key players focus on forward integration to maximize their profits and expand their regional presence across the globe. In addition, manufacturers are expected to tie up with engineering solution providers to deliver high-quality product solutions at affordable prices.
Pressure Vessels Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Technology Framework
3.5. Pressure Vessels Market - Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Pressure Vessels Market
3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Pressure Vessels Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Pressure Vessels Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.2. Hastelloy
4.3. Titanium
4.4. Nickel & Nickel Alloys
4.5. Tantalum
4.6. Steel
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Stainless Steel
4.6.3. Duplex Steel
4.6.4. Carbon Steel
4.6.5. Super Duplex Steel
Chapter 5. Pressure Vessels Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Pressure Vessels Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2. Boiler
5.3. Nuclear Reactor
5.4. Separator
Chapter 6. Pressure Vessels Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Pressure Vessels Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2. Chemicals & Petrochemicals
6.3. Oil & Gas
6.4. Power Generation
Chapter 7. Pressure Vessels Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.2. Pressure Vessels Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
8.2. Competitive Dashboard
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of raw material suppliers
8.3.2. List of Manufacturers, by Geographical Presence
8.3.3. List of Distributors
8.3.4. List of Key End Users, by Country
8.4. Strategic Framework
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Company overview
9.2. Financial performance
9.3. Product benchmarking
9.4. Strategic initiatives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2stwgi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: