Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 C3G Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of C3G in 2017

2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of C3G in 2030



3 Executive Summary of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)



4 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G): Disease Background and Overview

4.1 Types

4.1.1 Dense Deposit Disease (DDD)

4.1.2 C3 Glomerulonephritis (C3GN)

4.2 Familiar forms of C3G

4.2.1 CFHR5 nephropathy

4.2.2 Other familiar forms of C3G

4.3 Causes and Risk Factors

4.3.1 Genetic or Hereditary Risk Factors

4.3.2 Acquired Risk Factors

4.4 Clinical Presentation

4.5 Histological Patterns

4.6 Symptoms

4.7 Pathophysiology

4.8 Pathogenesis

4.9 Diagnosis

4.10 Challenges in Diagnosis

4.10.1 Immune complex glomerulonephritis

4.10.2 Postinfectious glomerulonephritis

4.10.3 Predictors of progression

4.11 Differential Diagnosis

4.12 Prognosis



5 Algorithm for diagnosis and management of C3G



6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy



7 Country-wise Epidemiology of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy

7.1 United States

7.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy in the US

7.1.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy in the US

7.1.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy in the US

7.2 EU5 Countries

7.3 Germany

7.4 France

7.5 Italy

7.6 Spain

7.7 United Kingdom

7.8 Japan

7.8.1 Assumptions and Rationale



8 Treatment



9 KDIGO Guidelines for diagnosis and management of Glomerular Disease: MPGN and C3G

9.1 Evaluation of MPGN

9.2 Complement Investigations

9.3 Treatment of idiopathic MPGN

9.4 KDIGO parameters for evaluation and management of GN



10 Recognized Establishments



11 Unmet Needs



12 Emerging Drugs

12.1 Key Cross Competition

12.2 Danicopan (ACH-4471/ALXN2040): Alexion Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1 Product Description

12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3 Clinical Development

12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5 Product Profile

12.3 Narsoplimab (OMS721): Omeros Corporation

12.4 Pegcetacoplan (APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

12.5 LNP023 (TBD): Novartis Pharmaceuticals



13 Attribute Analysis



14 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy: 7 Major Market Analysis

14.1 Key Findings

14.2 Market Size of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy in the 7MM



15 The United States Market Outlook

15.1 United States Market Size

15.1.1 Total Market size of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy

15.1.2 Market Size by Therapies



16 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



17 Japan Market Outlook



18 KOL Reviews



19 Case Reports

19.1 Kidney Transplantation in C3 Glomerulopathy: A Case Series (United States)

19.2 Treating C3 glomerulopathy with eculizumab: Case report (Germany)

19.3 A case report of recurrent C3 glomerulonephritis 18 months after renal transplantation (Japan)



20 Market Drivers



21 Market Barriers



22 SWOT Analysis



