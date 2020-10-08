Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 C3G Market Overview at a Glance
2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of C3G in 2017
2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of C3G in 2030
3 Executive Summary of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)
4 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G): Disease Background and Overview
4.1 Types
4.1.1 Dense Deposit Disease (DDD)
4.1.2 C3 Glomerulonephritis (C3GN)
4.2 Familiar forms of C3G
4.2.1 CFHR5 nephropathy
4.2.2 Other familiar forms of C3G
4.3 Causes and Risk Factors
4.3.1 Genetic or Hereditary Risk Factors
4.3.2 Acquired Risk Factors
4.4 Clinical Presentation
4.5 Histological Patterns
4.6 Symptoms
4.7 Pathophysiology
4.8 Pathogenesis
4.9 Diagnosis
4.10 Challenges in Diagnosis
4.10.1 Immune complex glomerulonephritis
4.10.2 Postinfectious glomerulonephritis
4.10.3 Predictors of progression
4.11 Differential Diagnosis
4.12 Prognosis
5 Algorithm for diagnosis and management of C3G
6 Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1 Key Findings
6.2 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy
7 Country-wise Epidemiology of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy
7.1 United States
7.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale
7.1.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy in the US
7.1.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy in the US
7.1.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy in the US
7.2 EU5 Countries
7.3 Germany
7.4 France
7.5 Italy
7.6 Spain
7.7 United Kingdom
7.8 Japan
7.8.1 Assumptions and Rationale
8 Treatment
9 KDIGO Guidelines for diagnosis and management of Glomerular Disease: MPGN and C3G
9.1 Evaluation of MPGN
9.2 Complement Investigations
9.3 Treatment of idiopathic MPGN
9.4 KDIGO parameters for evaluation and management of GN
10 Recognized Establishments
11 Unmet Needs
12 Emerging Drugs
12.1 Key Cross Competition
12.2 Danicopan (ACH-4471/ALXN2040): Alexion Pharmaceuticals
12.2.1 Product Description
12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3 Clinical Development
12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5 Product Profile
12.3 Narsoplimab (OMS721): Omeros Corporation
12.4 Pegcetacoplan (APL-2): Apellis Pharmaceuticals
12.5 LNP023 (TBD): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
13 Attribute Analysis
14 Complement 3 Glomerulopathy: 7 Major Market Analysis
14.1 Key Findings
14.2 Market Size of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy in the 7MM
15 The United States Market Outlook
15.1 United States Market Size
15.1.1 Total Market size of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy
15.1.2 Market Size by Therapies
16 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
17 Japan Market Outlook
18 KOL Reviews
19 Case Reports
19.1 Kidney Transplantation in C3 Glomerulopathy: A Case Series (United States)
19.2 Treating C3 glomerulopathy with eculizumab: Case report (Germany)
19.3 A case report of recurrent C3 glomerulonephritis 18 months after renal transplantation (Japan)
20 Market Drivers
21 Market Barriers
22 SWOT Analysis
