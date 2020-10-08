Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Air Fryer Market by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Air Fryer Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.57% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



In the current situation, a surge is observed in demand for smart air fryers in the worldwide market, giving educated and tech-savvy customers a new motivation to purchase this item.



In spite of the fact that smart air fryers are sold at high costs, producers are seeing this segment as a chance to create traction in the coming years. However, there are a couple of settled players with a solid distribution network across various regions. Organizations are reinforcing their position by consistently putting resources into research and development (R&D) to come up with answers to fulfill the needs and requirements of customers.



A customary deep fryer requires about a gallon of cooking oil to work. However, air fryers require potentially up to a tablespoon of oil based on the food and recipe. The primary advantages of utilizing less oil when cooking with an air fryer are many. Firstly, less cooking oil simply means it is less expensive for cooking.



Secondly, the cleaning process is little easier when compare to deep fryers as limited oil usage leads to low waste and hence, the cleaning got easier. Thirdly, the wastage of oil due to spilling is very rare as the Air Fryers generally requires a little oil for cooking or frying any food. Lastly, Cooking and eating less oil simply means fewer calories and less fat.



