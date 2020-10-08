Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Moringa Ingredients Market By Source, By Application, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Moringa Ingredients Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Moringa powder is an enormously popular online product and a myriad of positive comments have been noted by its users on the product. The product results vary but the overwhelming powder response is overwhelmingly positive. Some customers noted their appetite was experiencing an energy boost and a curb. Other customers have seen potential benefits from cosmetics. Most people prefer adding the moringa powder to their salads, smoothies, teas, energy bars, soups, salads, smoothies, dietary supplements, and tea bags.



Exotic plant-based oils such as moringa also have different active and functional properties which make them particularly valuable for use in cosmetics products. Following developments in health and wellness, Western consumers gradually favor products containing ingredients obtained from plants rather than mineral oils.



This trend - to consume 'truly natural' cosmetic products - has been observed to run in par with other patterns in Eastern society, where consumers are increasingly embracing green values and looking for companies that take responsibility for social and environmental issues. In response to these trends, the cosmetics industry has started to differentiate its products using more exotic vegetable oils, triggering increasing international demand (and higher prices) for oils from sources such as moringa.



The roots and leaves of Moringa were reported to possess antispasmodic behavior. This leaves activity was attributed to the presence of 4- (alpha-L-rhamnosyloxybenzyl)-o-methyl thiocarbamate possibly through blockage of calcium channels. The spasmolytic behavior demonstrated by different constituents provides a pharmacological basis for this plant's typical uses of a gastrointestinal motility disorder.



