The global organic personal care products market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.



Organic personal care products have been around for many decades; however, they have gained prominent momentum lately due to greater end-user awareness of product safety and growing concerns about the environment, as a result of the use of conventional cosmetic products. Organic personal care product vendors usually target perfectionists, and brand conscious, brand loyal and novelty conscious users, who are more likely to choose organic and natural cosmetic products over synthetic products.



The recent trends in the organic personal care market can be dissected by analyzing the types of cosmetic users and their subsequent behaviours. By product type, skin care products segment dominates the global personal care products market.



Key Market Trends



Organic Skin Care Holds A Major Share In The Market



The skincare products market includes facial care and body care. Skin sensitivity and awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic products are few factors augmenting the growth of this market. Moreover, the higher cost of organic products or ingredients is no longer a restraint for the growth of the organic market, as people are willing to put health before wealth. The cost of the organic products is high due to the low availability of the resources, the time taken for manufacture and the cost of the packaging materials. The organic products market is a niche market and hence has a high cost of operations, related to the field. However, it is expected that with the rapid growth of the market, it will become an established sector and the costs will be competitive to the products dominating the market presently.



Asia- Pacific Dominates The Global Organic Personal Care Market



Asia-Pacific holds great potential in the personal care products market. The region is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. An ageing population coupled with increasing disposable income, with a rising number of women in the workforce, are few factors driving the organic personal care products market in the region. In the region, China is the biggest market for organic personal care products and has been expanding rapidly over the past few years. In addition, organic living is a growing trend in developing countries like India and consumers are increasingly opting for organic products in their daily life. Increasing awareness about beauty & wellness and quickly changing lifestyles are major drivers in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The global organic personal care products market is highly fragmented and is dominated by small manufacturers across the globe. L'Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, and Korres S.A. Natural Products are few key players prominent in the market. Major companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce organically sourced product ranges in the market in order to address the growing demand among consumers.



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hair Care

5.1.2 Skin Care

5.1.3 Lip Care

5.1.4 Deodrant and Antiperspirant

5.1.5 Bath and Shower

5.1.6 Oral Care

5.1.7 Men's Grooming

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarkets

5.2.2 Specialist Retail Stores

5.2.3 Online Retail Stores

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Key Staretegies Adopted

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 L'Oreal S.A.

6.4.2 Beiersdorf AG

6.4.3 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

6.4.4 Korres S.A. Natural Products

6.4.5 Arbonne International, LLC

6.4.6 Bio Veda Action Research Co.

6.4.7 L'Occitane Groupe S.A.

6.4.8 Oriflame Cosmetics AG



