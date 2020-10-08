Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulk Food-Grade Transportation Services in the US - Procurement Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is intended to assist buyers of bulk food-grade transportation services. Suppliers of these services transport a variety of dry and liquid bulk food-grade products, including milk, wine, cooking oils, grains, sweeteners, juices and vinegar. Suppliers in this market are also called carriers, and buyers are also called shippers.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

Companies Mentioned

  • Marten Transport
  • Ruan Transportation Management Systems
  • Stevens Transport
  • Foodliner Inc.
  • Prime Inc.

