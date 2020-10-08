Sanoma Corporation, Inside Information, 8 October 2020 at 11:45 EET

Sanoma publishes an updated Outlook for 2020

Sanoma publishes an updated Outlook for 2020. The earlier Outlook was withdrawn on 24 March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated Outlook for 2020

In 2020, Sanoma expects that the Group’s reported net sales will be around EUR 1,050 million (2019: 913). The Group’s operational EBIT margin excluding PPA is expected to be around 14% (2019: 14.8%), which in this case means the margin is not expected to be below 13% or above 15%.

The outlook is based on the assumption that the advertising market decline in Finland in 2020 will be between 15-20% compared to 2019.

Key impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on Sanoma’s business are presented in the Half-year Report 2020, which was published on 24 July. Sanoma will publish its Q3 2020 Interim Report on Thursday, 29 October.

