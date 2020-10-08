Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 provides an overview and financial outlook for the global scholarly and professional e-book publishing markets based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance. Company performance is projected through 2020. The overall market is divided into law, science and technology, medical, social science and humanities and business publishing. Market categories are projected through 2024.



Electronic books are an increasingly important segment for scholarly and professional publishers. E-books offer creative possibilities for expanding access as well as changing learning behavior and academic research. Content can always be accessible, regardless of time or place, to be read on PCs or on portable book readers. Books need never go out of print, and new editions can be easily created.



Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Profiles of the five leading e-book aggregators

Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Exclusive market projections to 2024 by subject area and more.

Whether your focus is law, business, STM or social sciences and humanities, you can trust Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 to provide the inside intelligence you need to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition worldwide.

Examples of some of the trends covered include:

Global economic forecasts and the impact of COVID-19

Key differences between scholarly professional e-books and trade e-books

Signs of maturity in the e-books market

Cooperation among publishers and between publishers and aggregators

Mobile and tablet usage has brought e-books into new settings

Publishers of all sizes turn to collections and the journalization of books

Evolving business models; the emergence of Open Access books.

Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the explosion in scholarly professional e-book publishing.



The e-book market figures are global in scope. It's a global market. If you're competing in one or all of these segments, the competition does not conform to lines on a map. This report, and the others in the series, is produced to help executives make decisions in this environment.

Key Topics Covered:



Methodology

Definition of Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing Scientific and Technical Medical Publishing Legal Publishing Business Publishing Social Science and Humanities

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Facts & Trends RELX is the Largest E-Book Publisher by Sales Springer Nature Has the Most Scholarly and Professional E-Book Titles Scientific and Technical is the Largest Professional E-Book Market North America Dominates With 52% of Global Professional E-Book Market Signs of Maturity in Professional E-Book Publishing Forecasters Optimistic Global Economy Will Recover in 2021



Chapter 1: Professional E-Book Market

Introduction Market Size Table 1.1: Professional E-Book Publishing by Market, 2017-2019 Scientific and Technical Figure 1.2: Professional E-Book Publishing, Share by Market, 2019 Medical Publishing Legal Publishing Business Publishing Social Science and Humanities

Professional E-Book Publishing by Geography Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs Currency



Chapter 2: Leading E-Book Publishers and Aggregators

Introduction

Leading E-Book Publishers

RELX Company Overview Recent Company Performance E-Book Publishing Strategy

Springer Nature Company Overview Recent Company Performance E-Book Publishing Strategy

Thomson Reuters

John Wiley & Sons

Informa plc

Mcgraw-Hill Education

Wolters Kluwer

Cengage

Pearson

Thieme Medical Publishers

Leading E-Book Aggregators & Vendors

Mergers & Acquisitions in Professional E-Book Publishing Market

Chapter 3: Trends & Forecast

Introduction

Current Trends in E-Book Publishing Signs of Maturity in Professional E-Book Publishing E-Books and Digital Collections Cannot Blunt Print Books Losses E-Book Business Models Evolve University and Society Presses Launch E-Book Collections Smaller Publishers, Local Language and Niche Players Have Room to Digitize Forecasters Optimistic Global Economy Will Recover in 2021 E-Book Publishers Cooperate Digitization Opens New Markets, Especially Among Backlist Titles E-Books Provide Ecosystem Opportunities Mobility Has Brought E-Books into New Settings E-Book Online Piracy a Growing Threat Open Access Books Finding a Niche

Professional E-Book Publishing Market Forecast Introduction Scientific and Technical Forecast Medical Forecast Law Forecast Business Forecast Social Science and Humanities Forecast Forecast Leading Publishers



