Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 provides an overview and financial outlook for the global scholarly and professional e-book publishing markets based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance. Company performance is projected through 2020. The overall market is divided into law, science and technology, medical, social science and humanities and business publishing. Market categories are projected through 2024.
Electronic books are an increasingly important segment for scholarly and professional publishers. E-books offer creative possibilities for expanding access as well as changing learning behavior and academic research. Content can always be accessible, regardless of time or place, to be read on PCs or on portable book readers. Books need never go out of print, and new editions can be easily created.
Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2020-2024 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
Examples of some of the trends covered include:
The e-book market figures are global in scope. It's a global market. If you're competing in one or all of these segments, the competition does not conform to lines on a map. This report, and the others in the series, is produced to help executives make decisions in this environment.
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
Executive Summary
Chapter 1: Professional E-Book Market
Chapter 2: Leading E-Book Publishers and Aggregators
Chapter 3: Trends & Forecast
