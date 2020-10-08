New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyaspartic Coatings Market by Type, Systems, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770886/?utm_source=GNW



Polyaspartic coatings are more expensive than their substitutes such as epoxy and polyurethane coatings.This increased cost is due to the high prices of raw materials, the cost involved in developing aliphatic polyurea systems, and high investments made by manufacturers in R&D to develop the product.



Also, the need for skilled workforce during formulation and operation increases the cost of its application.Thus, the high cost acts as a major restraint to the demand for polyaspartic coatings.



However, increasing awareness about polyaspartic coatings is a major opportunity for various market players.



Building & construction end-use industry holds the largest share in the global polyaspartic coatings market”.



Polyaspartic coatings are widely used in the building & construction industry.Their application areas include bridge construction, commercial architecture, floor & roof coating, caulks, joint fill, parking decks, concrete repair, and structural bonds.



Polyaspartic coatings are used as topcoats, stone carpets, sealants, and waterproofing.The use of polyaspartic coatings in infrastructure is increasing because they have good wear, abrasion, and weather resistance.



Polyaspartics are available in high-solid formulations.In order to meet VOC regulations, improve aesthetic appeal and corrosion control, they are used as topcoats.



The slow growth of building & construction sector in addition to the impact of COVID-19 is expected to slow down the demand of polyaspartic coating during the forecast period.

100% solids polyaspartic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period.

100% solids polyaspartic coating is a result of the chemical reaction of isocyanates and amine-terminated resins. 100% solids polyaspartic plays a vital role in determining the properties of the final coated surface. These systems serve a wide variety of applications including coating or lining applications over substrates such as concrete or metals to protect them from corrosion. The main advantages of 100% solids polyaspartic over hybrid polyaspartic are rapid reactivity, better chemical & mechanical resistance, high resistance to tearing, better abrasion & impact resistance, and resistance to water.



APAC is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

There is an increase in the consumption of polyaspartic coatings in the building & construction, transportation, industrial, and power generation industries in APAC due to industrialization and growth in the building & construction sector of the region.Growing innovation & development and rising demand from the industrial sector for improved products are driving the use of polyaspartic coatings.



China is investing in commercial and residential construction in order to meet the infrastructure demand of the growing population which in turn plays a vital role in driving the market for polyaspartic coatings in the country.



The growing offshore wind energy sector in China is also anticipated to drive the polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period.

The leading players in the polyaspartic coatings market are The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries (US), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Hempel (Denmark), Carboline (US), Rust-Oleum (US), Laticrete International (US), SIKA AG (Switzerland), Feiyang Protech (China), Indmar Coatings (US), Satyen Polymers (India), and VIP Coatings (Germany).



