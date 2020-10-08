Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Medical Laser Market by Product (Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Laser Systems, Diode Laser Systems) Application (Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology), End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of medical lasers will cross $10 billion by 2026.

Laser treatments have improved largely and offer secure care for patients by inflicting minimal scarring on the skin. This has led to the wide adoption of the technology over the years. Patients have shown their preference towards procedures that are non-invasive or minimally invasive that in turn has increased its demand across the world.

Laser applications across the dentistry, urology, ophthalmology, cardiology, and several other therapeutic areas will have a positive influence on medical laser market outlook. For example, LASIK surgery is the most common eye surgery that is performed for vision correction on account of its advantages like relatively faster recovery in patients and reduced pain.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4417

The urology segment in medical laser market is expected to observe over 16% CAGR between 2019-2025. With important technological improvements in both benign prosthetic hyperplasia (BPH) and lithotripsy treatments, the system provides enhanced speed, efficiency and accuracy that will help expand the business scope. There has been a rise in the prevalence of stones in kidneys, bladder tumors, benign prostate hyperplasia, and several other urological diseases across the world. A significant need to meet the demand for medical laser treatments of both complex and routine urological issues will bolster product adoption.

Asia Pacific medical laser market size will gain substantial traction and will surpass USD 2 billion by 2025 on account of an increase in the medical tourism present in the region. Furthermore, there has been major growth in the awareness among people in the region regarding the use and availability of the advanced products and treatments. Increasing healthcare expenditure and the evolving technology landscape will help foster medical laser industry over the forecast timeframe.

Some of the notable players operating in the medical laser market include American Medical Systems, Bausch & Lomb, Alcon, Fotona, Koninklijke Philips, Lumenis, Cynosure and Sisram. Industry players are focusing on various inorganic strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to develop innovative products and gain a competitive edge over other players.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4417

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:





Chapter 3. Medical Laser Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.4.2. By application

3.4.3. By end-use

3.5. Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.7.1. Strategy dashboard

3.8. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/medical-laser-market





About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com