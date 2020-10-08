New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Regenerative Medicine Market by Product, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04700208/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of cell and gene therapies and ethical concerns related to the use of embryonic stem cells in research and development are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The cell therapies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the regenerative medicine market, by product, during the forecast period

Based on products, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into tissue-engineered products, cell therapies, gene therapies, and progenitor and stem cell therapies.The cell therapies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the regenerative medicine market in 2019.



The increasing adoption of tissue-engineered products for the treatment of chronic wounds and musculoskeletal disorders and the rising funding for the R&D of regenerative medicine products and therapies are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Oncology segment accounted for highest CAGR

Based on applications, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications.In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing number of stem cell research projects, growing number of clinical researches/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.



Europe: The fastest-growing region regenerative medicine market

The global regenerative medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2019.



The growth in the North American regenerative medicine market can be attributed to rising stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region; expansion of the healthcare sector; and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.



