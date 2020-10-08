Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconductors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses trends in superconductivity technology and the global market for superconductivity applications during the period from 2019 through 2025, including:

Science, research, and technology development.

Healthcare.

Electric utilities.

Computing.

Transportation.

Communications.

Military/defense.

Other applications.

The superconductor field is developing rapidly, and producers and users of superconductors need an up-to date analysis of the current situation and a well-documented forecast for future trends in the industry as the basis for their strategic and business planning.

The Report Includes:

62 data tables and 25 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global market for superconductors within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Identification of superconducting applications with the greatest commercial potential in the near to medium term (2019 to 2025)

Information pertaining to key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these superconducting applications as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years

Estimation of current and future consumption of superconducting materials and other key enabling technologies, their revenue forecast in dollar value terms, correlated growth rates and market share analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the global economy as well as superconductors market

Patent review and new developments relating to low-temperature superconducting (LTS) and high-temperature superconducting (HTS) applications

Market share analysis of the key market participants and their research priorities and competitive landscape

Profile description of major market players including ABB Ltd., Cryomagnetics Inc., Fuji Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Quantum Design Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

What's New in this Update?

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

General Description of Superconductivity

Properties of Superconductors

Mechanisms of Superconductivity

Brief History of Superconductivity

Advantages and Limitations of Superconductors

Superconducting Materials

Type I Superconductors

Type II Superconductors

Atypical Superconductors

Metamaterials

Applications and End Uses

Applications

End Uses

Market Size and Segmentation

Market Size

Application Segments

End-use Segments

Types of Superconducting Materials

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy as well as the Superconductor Market

Chapter 4 Superconducting Materials and Technologies

Superconducting Materials

Type I Superconductors

Type II Superconductors

Current Research in Superconductivity

Major Players and Areas of Concentration

Recent Technological Advances

Chapter 5 Superconducting Magnet Technologies and Markets

Technology

Characteristics of Superconducting Magnets

Construction, Materials and Performance

Types of Systems

End Uses

Science, Research and Technology Development

Healthcare

Transportation

Other End Uses

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Magnets

Summary

Science, Research, and Technology Development

Healthcare

Transportation

Other End Uses

Chapter 6 Superconducting Transformer Technologies and Markets

Technology

Characteristics of Superconducting Transformers

Construction, Materials and Performance

Types of Systems

End Uses

Electric Power Generation and Transmission

Transportation

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Transformers

Summary

Electric Power Generation and Transmission

Transportation

Chapter 7 Superconducting Electric Generator Technologies and Markets

Technology

Characteristics of Superconducting Generators

Construction, Materials and Performance

End Uses

Electric Power Generation and Transmission

Transportation

Military/Defense

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Generators

Summary

Electric Power Generation and Transmission

Transportation

Military/Defense

Chapter 8 Superconducting Electric Motor Technologies and Applications

Technology

Characteristics of Superconducting Motors

Construction, Materials and Performance

Types of Systems

End Uses

Transportation

Military/Defense

Process Industries

Suppliers

Product Developments

Market for Superconducting Electric Motors

Summary

Transportation

Military/Defense

Process Industries

Chapter 9 Fault Current Limiter Technologies and Markets

Technology

Characteristics

Construction, Materials and Performance

Types of Systems

End Uses

Electric Power Generation and Transmission

Transportation

Suppliers

Market for Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)

Summary

Electric Power Generation and Transmission

Transportation

Chapter 10 Superconducting Power Storage Technologies and Markets

Technology

Characteristics

Types of Systems

Construction, Materials and Performance

End Uses

Electric Power Generation and Transmission

Manufacturing

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Power Storage Systems

Summary

Electricity Generation and Transmission

Other Industrial Applications

Chapter 11 Superconducting Current Lead Technologies and Markets

Technology

Characteristics of Superconducting Current Leads

Construction, Materials and Performance

End Uses

Science, Research and Technology Development

Healthcare and Other Applications

Suppliers

Market for Superconducting Current Leads

Science, Research and Technology Development

Healthcare

Chapter 12 Superconducting Cable Technologies and Markets

Technology

Characteristics of Superconducting Wires

Construction, Materials and Performance

End Uses

Suppliers

Chapter 13 Superconducting Integrated Circuit Technologies and Markets

Technology

Characteristics

Construction, Materials and Performance

End Uses

Science, Research and Technology Development Applications

Communications

Computing

Suppliers

Markets for Superconducting ICs

Summary

Science, Research and Technology Development Applications

Communications

Computing

Chapter 14 Superconducting Radio Frequency and Microwave Filter Technologies and Applications

Technology

Characteristics

Construction, Materials and Performance

End Uses

Suppliers

Markets

Chapter 15 Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) Technologies and Markets

Technology

Characteristics

Construction, Materials and Performance

End Uses

Science, Research and Technology Development

Healthcare

Other

Suppliers

Markets

Science, Research and Technology Development

Healthcare

Other Applications

Chapter 16 Patent Review/ New Developments

Patent Analysis

Chapter 17 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Advanced Magnet Lab Inc.

Alstom

American Magnetics Inc.

American Superconductor Corp.

Asg Superconductors Spa

Babcock Noell Gmbh

Bruker Energy And Supercon Technologies Inc.

Cryoelectra Gmbh

Cryomagnetics Inc.

Cryoton Ltd.

Diboride Conductors Ltd.

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Eriez Manufacturing Co.

Evico Gmbh

Fuji Electric Co.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Gridon

Hitachi Ltd.

HTS-110 Ltd.

Hyper Tech Research Inc.

Hypres Inc.

Innova Superconductor Technology

Isco International Llc

Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Janis Research Co., Inc.

Karlsruher Institut Fr Technologie

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Luvata Pori Oy

Metal Oxide Technologies Inc.

Neocera Inc.

Nexans

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Oxford Instruments Plc

Quantum Design Inc.

Scientific Magnetics

Siemens Ag

SPX Transformer Solutions Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Superpower Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

