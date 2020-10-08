Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portable Speaker Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The portable speaker market is poised to grow by $ 28.64 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. The reports on portable speaker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing innovations in wireless technology and growth in the travel industry.



The portable speaker market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rise in the number of smart homes as one of the prime reasons driving the portable speaker market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The portable speaker market covers the following areas:

Portable speaker market sizing

Portable speaker market forecast

Portable speaker market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable speaker market vendors that include Altec Lansing Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Creative Technology Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, and Sony Corp. Also, the portable speaker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influence's. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Wireless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wired - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altec Lansing Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bose Corp.

Creative Technology Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynpmce

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900