Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile phone protective case market is growing proficiently, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the expected period from 2020 to 2028, starting from US$ 21.36 Bn in 2019.



The mobile phone protective cases are basically designed to attach to, or hold a cell phone, are well-accepted, fashionable, and suitable accessories for different phones (including smartphones and feature phones). Presently, mobile phone protective cases are highly demanded by smartphone users all across the globe. The mobile phone protective cases market is majorly dependent upon the sale of smartphones all over the world. Over the next few years, the smartphone market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR. Significant reduction in average selling prices of smartphones, rising trends of online video viewing, increasing access to social networking sites as well as online e-commerce penetration is likely to proper the demand for smartphones which will positively impact the growth of the mobile phone protective cases market during the forecast period.



Higher movement of people from rural to urban areas especially in Asian countries such as China and India, strong inclination towards smartphones, and a significant and resilient distribution network is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global mobile phone protective cases market between 2019 and 2028. Furthermore, increasing the need to increase the lifetime of smartphones as well as to cover and protect it from any outside damage has resulted in more people choosing to use mobile protective cases.



Introduction of advanced material with innovative functions will drive the demand for body glove segment globally



The body glove segment is expected to hold the largest market share for over 30% in the year 2019. The introduction of advanced materials like thermoplastics, rubber, and silicon in order to deliver a 360 protected sleek designs is anticipated to expand the market for body gloves in the upcoming years. Additionally, the introduction of multi-layered protective mobile covers is likely to provide maximum mobile protection. For instance, in August 2018 the Pelican Products, Inc. has introduced high-performance cases for Samsung Galaxy Note9, thereby providing eventual protection for the smartphones.



Furthermore, innovative functions, consumer readiness, consumer affordability, and new designs will expand the market for mobile phone protective covers globally. For instance, OtterBox and PopSockets have collaborated to provide a wide range of protective covers with more graphics and colors, Otter+Pop Symmetry and Defender Series with an integrated pop-grip.



Regional Analysis



Dominance is led by the expansion in e-commerce coupled with a rising number of mobile subscribers to drive the market growth.



Asia Pacific mobile phone protective cases market contributed the highest share in the total revenue of the global mobile phone protective cases market by geography in 2019. Over the next few years, Latin America and the Middle East mobile phone protective cases market is anticipated to expand at a stupendous CAGR till 2028. This is majorly due to rising urbanization along with changing demographics and increasing personal disposable income in the mentioned regions.



Moreover, Asia Pacific has been accounted for as the biggest contributor to mobile phone protective cases in recent years and still has room for market growth. In 2019, there were around 2.7 billion mobile users in the Asia Pacific mostly from China, Japan, and India, which is likely to drive the demand for mobile phone protective cases across the region. Additionally, technological advancements like the 4G network system in burgeoning economies such as Japan, Australia, and China. Furthermore, the presence of emerging markets such as Indonesia, Bangladesh, and India will propel the market for mobile phone protective case, owing to the growing subscribers for the 4G network over the forecasted period.



List of Companies Covered:

Otter Products LLC.

Shenzhen Ipaky Electronic Co., Ltd

CG Mobile

Amzer

MOKO

ZAGG Intellectual Property Holding Co., Inc.

Incipio, LLC

Belkin International, Inc.

Pelican Technology

XtremeGuard

Reiko Wireless Inc.

Gede Group

Mophie Technology

Moshi

Griffin Technology.

Key Industry Development:



In September 2019, ZAGG brand announced the production of its juice pack access battery case in order to protect and offer a wireless charging system for the iPhones such as iPhone 11 Pro, Apple iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

In August 2019, Pelican developed three impact-resistant, shock-absorbing rubber lining, and super tough phone cases for Samsung's New Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ Phones.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 to be the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



The current report also comprehends qualitative and qualitative market valuation factors such as key market drivers, market trends, restraints, and opportunities that give a better market understanding of the overall mobile phone protective case market. Additionally, the global report also comprises a graphical representation of a competitive landscape based on their market initiatives and strategies, product portfolio, and business strengths.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of the mobile phone protective case in 2019 and forecast up to 2028?

Which is the largest regional market for the body gloves product segment?

What are the major trends followed in the mobile phone protective case market across different regions?

Who is the key mobile phone protective case companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading mobile phone protective case companies in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Mobile Phone Protective Case (MPPC) Market

2.2. Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market, by Product Type, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market, by Price Range, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market, by Geography, 2019 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Value, 2018-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2019

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market, by Product Type , 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Mobile Pouches

4.3. Phone Skins

4.4. Body Gloves

4.5. Hybrid Cases

4.6. Others



5. Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market, by Price Range, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Low

5.3. Medium

5.4. Premium



6. Global Mobile Phone Protective Case Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Online Store

6.3. Retail Outlets

6.4. Single-brand Store

6.5. Multi-brand Store



7. North America Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. North America MPPC Market Value and Growth, 2018-2028, (US$ Bn)

7.2. North America MPPC Market Value, By Product Type, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2.1. Market Analysis

7.3. North America MPPC Market Value, By Price Range, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.1. Market Analysis

7.4. North America MPPC Market Value, By Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.1. Market Analysis

7.5. North America MPPC Market Value, By Region/Country, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5.1. Market Analysis

7.5.2. U.S.

7.5.3. Rest of North America



8. Europe Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Europe MPPC Market Value and Growth, 2018-2028, (US$ Bn)

8.2. Europe MPPC Market Value, By Product Type, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

8.2.1. Market Analysis

8.3. Europe MPPC Market Value, By Price Range, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.1. Market Analysis

8.4. Europe MPPC Market Value, By Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.1. Market Analysis

8.5. Europe MPPC Market Value, By Region/Country, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.1. Market Analysis

8.5.2. U.K.

8.5.3. Germany

8.5.4. France

8.5.5. Rest of Europe



9. Asia Pacific Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

9.1. Overview

9.1.1. Asia Pacific MPPC Market Value and Growth, 2018-2028, (US$ Bn)

9.2. Asia Pacific MPPC Market Value, By Product Type, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

9.2.1. Market Analysis

9.3. Asia Pacific MPPC Market Value, By Price Range, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

9.3.1. Market Analysis

9.4. Asia Pacific MPPC Market Value, By Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

9.4.1. Market Analysis

9.5. Asia Pacific MPPC Market Value, By Region/Country, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.1. Market Analysis

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. China

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific



10. Rest of the World Mobile Phone Protective Case Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

10.1. Overview

10.1.1. Rest of the World MPPC Market Value and Growth, 2018-2028, (US$ Bn)

10.2. Rest of the World MPPC Market Value, By Product Type, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

10.2.1. Market Analysis

10.3. Rest of the World MPPC Market Value, By Price Range, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

10.3.1. Market Analysis

10.4. Rest of the World MPPC Market Value, By Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

10.4.1. Market Analysis

10.5. Rest of the World MPPC Market Value, By Region, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

10.5.1. Market Analysis

10.5.2. Middle East & Africa

10.5.3. Latin America



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Otter Products LLC.

11.2. Shenzhen Ipaky Electronic Co., Ltd

11.3. CG Mobile

11.4. Amzer

11.5. MOKO

11.6. ZAGG Intellectual Property Holding Co., Inc.

11.7. Incipio, LLC

11.8. Belkin International, Inc.

11.9. Pelican Technology

11.10. XtremeGuard

11.11. Reiko Wireless Inc.

11.12. Gede Group

11.13. Mophie Technology

11.14. Moshi

11.15. Griffin Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tov8a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900