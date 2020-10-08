New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by type, manufacturer, synthesis, by product, drug, application - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04612803/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of plasma products, limited reimbursements, and the emergence of recombinant alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of type of synthesis, the APIs market is categorized into synthetic APIs and biotech APIs.The synthetic APIs segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



However, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand of biotech drugs due to their specificity in action, advancements in biotechnology, increase in the demand for monoclonal antibodies and their similarity with the natural biological compounds found in the human body influence the growth of this segment.



Monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global APIs market, by product type.



Based on product, the biotech APIs market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, vaccines and blood factors.In 2019, the monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the APIs market.



Large share of monoclonal antibodies is due to their rising application in oncology and other therapeutic areas, increase in number of FDA approvals for innovative biopharmaceutical products and increasing investments and technical advances in R&D for development of various novel products.



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, andRest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market, followed by Europe and the Asia. . The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the growing prevalence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government emphasis on generic drugs, escalating demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 37%, Tier 2: 22%, and Tier 3: 41%

• By Designation - C-level: 25%, D-level: 20%, and Others: 55%

• By Region - North America: 40%, Europe: 27%, Asia: 20%, and RoW: 13%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Pfizer, Inc. (US)

• Novartis Internationla AG (Switzerland)

• Sanofi (France)

• Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (US)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

• Eli Lilly and Company (US)

• GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

• Mylan N.V. (US)

• AbbVie Inc. (US)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• AstraZeneca (UK)

• Cipla, Inc. (India)

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

• API Pharma Tech (India)

• BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Limited (India)

• Shilpa Medicare Limited (India)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, type of drug, application and region.. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on active pharmaceutical ingredients offered by the top 25 players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The report analyses the active pharmaceutical ingredients market based on the type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, type of drug, application and region..

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various active pharmaceutical ingredients across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market.



