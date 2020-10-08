Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded software market is poised to grow by $ 5.69 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



The reports on embedded software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption in semiconductor industry, growing popularity of IoT and M2M technologies, and high adoption of smart home and smart grid technology.



The embedded software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of embedded software in in-vehicle infotainment as one of the prime reasons driving the embedded software market growth during the next few years. Also, use of embedded software in EDA and growing adoption of multi-core technology in embedded software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The embedded software market covers the following areas:

Embedded software market sizing

Embedded software market forecast

Embedded software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading embedded software market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enea AB, Green Hills Software LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the embedded software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



