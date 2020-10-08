New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVDC Converter Stations Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090327/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on HVDC converter stations market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven increase in global power demand, increasing renewable power generation and technological advances in HVDC technology. In addition, increase in global power demand is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The HVDC converter stations market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes



The HVDC converter stations market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• LCC

• VSC



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of supergrid as one of the prime reasons driving the HVDC converter stations market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on energy efficiency and growing investment in T&D infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our HVDC converter stations market covers the following areas:

• HVDC converter stations market sizing

• HVDC converter stations market forecast

• HVDC converter stations market industry analysis





