Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protein Assays Market: Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed survey of the protein assays market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of protein assays and features a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, including the relevant regulatory scenarios and technological advancements, as well as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends affecting the market growth.
For the purposes of analysis, the market has been segmented into by type and by end-user. Also, the market has been further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018, 2019 is the base year, and the forecast is provided until 2024.
The Report Includes:
An essay is an investigative analytical measurement procedure that has a set of reagents that produce a detectable signal for quantifying and measuring biological processes. Protein assays are the techniques used to study proteins such as for detecting proteins, for isolating and purifying proteins, and for characterizing the structure and function of proteins, often requiring that the protein first be purified. The quantitation of protein concentration is an essential part of any laboratory workflow including protein extraction, purification, labeling, or analysis. Knowing the concentration of proteins helps researchers compare results from one protein to another and across various experiments. Moreover, it is helpful in verifying the success of the lysis step, determining a protein yield, measuring enzyme kinetics, and normalizing multiple samples for storage or comparison.
A wide variety of different methods have been developed to quantify complex mixtures of proteins and a single type of protein. There are various protein quantification methods available. UV absorbance at 280 nm, Bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assays, and Bradford assays are the traditional methods used for protein quantification, as well as alternative methods such as the Lowry or novel assays developed by commercial suppliers, which often provide a well-designed, appropriate kit for each type of the assay. Moreover, individual protein quantitation methods include the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot analysis, and, more recently, mass spectrometry, among others.
The measurement of protein concentration is very important in various applications such as drug discovery and development as well as a disease diagnosis. Protein concentration methods are recommended for various industries. For example, the International Serum Industry Association (a trade group for serum providers) recommends the Biuret method for the determination of protein contents in serum products. Increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditures and favorable government funding scenarios for proteomics research are driving the market demand for protein assays across the globe.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Drug Development and Approval Process
Chapter 4 Protein Assays: Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 6 Protein Assays by Type and End User
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Chapter 10 Appendix: List of Acronyms
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
