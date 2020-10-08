Dallas, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Bag-in-Box Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial Liquids, Household Products), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1677

The global bag-in-box market size was valued at >USD 1,600 million in 2019. In addition, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 4% over the forecast years 2020-2028. Increasing demand for packaged foods followed by rising consumption of alcohol worldwide is expected to increase bag-in-box market concentration over the coming years. Manufacturers operating in this industry are offering better aesthetics and advanced products for brand enhancement and increasing market concentration.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global bag-in-box industry by assessing the market from porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis. Moreover, the bag-in-box market report comprises various qualitative parts such as market restraints, important market drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global companies.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/bag-in-box-market

The bag-in-box market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the bag-in-box industry players are pursuing possible markets to seize a competitive advantage among the other manufacturers operating in this industry by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence. For instance, in October 2019, Liqui Box Corp, a U.S. based company engaged in sustainable solutions sold its bag-in-box business unit to Peak Packaging.

Europe dominated bag-in-box market in 2019. Presence of well-established food & beverage manufacturers followed by growing wine industry in this region is expected to increase its market concentration over the coming years. Increasing research & development investment in packaging industry to develop shape, size, and features are further expected to attract consumers over the coming years.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1677

The major players of the global bag-in-box market are Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith PLC, Liqui-Box Corp., Scholle Ipn Corp., CDF Corporation, Aran Group, Fujimori Kogyo Ltd., Goglio S.P.A, SLF Packaging, and Optopack Ltd. Moreover, the market comprises several other prominent players in the bag-in-box market that are Amcor Ltd., TPS Rental Systems, Arlington Packaging, Bernhardt Packaging, Vine Valley Ventures LLC (Astrapouch), LGR Packaging, LD Packaging, Hearthside Food Solutions, Aspla-Platicos Espanoles S.A, and Westrock Company. The bag-in-box market consists of well-established global as well as local players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and services to stay competitive in the global market.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1677

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Bag-in-Box Market by Application

Chapter 6 Bag-in-Box Market by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.