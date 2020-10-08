Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Telemedicine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers the components available in the telemedicine market and potential end-user applications. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for components, applications, and end-users with an estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional telemedicine market. Further, it explains major drivers and regional dynamics of the global telemedicine market. The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global telemedicine market.
The Report Includes:
Telemedicine is the delivery of medical services to any location with the help of advanced telecommunications technology. Telemedicine technology incorporates digital communication and telecommunications technologies to treat patients residing in any location that can be reached by these technologies.
Telemedicine has transformed the role of physicians and increased access to health services for patients worldwide. This has led to a greater number of technology startups and increased investments in the telemedicine market.
In the meantime, the use of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets for real-time patient monitoring and diagnosis is growing rapidly. This trend has led to an improvement in healthcare services and increased patient-care efficiency and data collection. This report provides an analysis of each market segment, including components, applications, and end-users. The component segment consists of hardware, software, and services.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Telemedicine Industry Structure
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkfydu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: