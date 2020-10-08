New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industry 4.0 - Use Cases and Telco Monetization Strategies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976315/?utm_source=GNW





Industry 4.0 brings a number of use cases and applications for industrial players to make their facilities and operations smarter and achieve a number of business outcomes - e.g. reducing downtime and boosting operational efficiency. Tailored use cases are crucial to Industry 4.0’s adoption. These range from smart warehouse solutions for Logistics 4.0 to predictive maintenance for the pipelines and well sites in Oil & Gas 4.0. Several technological components are required to deliver Industry 4.0 use cases, ranging from connectivity to IIoT platforms and cybersecurity. 5G and campus networks will help unlock new use cases, especially with the addition of edge computing and network slicing.



The report also deep dives into four Industry 4.0 vertical examples and three telco case studies.



The report is structured as follows -

- Section 1: Industry 4.0 - Context & Definitions; introduces and defines Industry 4.0 and provides several sample application use cases.

- Section 2: Industry 4.0 - Technological Layers; discusses in detail the key required technology layers enabling Industry 4.0

- Section 3: Industry 4.0 - Value chain & Ecosystem Player Map; an overview of the Industry 4.0 value chain and ecosystem player map.

- Section 4: Industry 4.0 - Vertical Use Cases; offers a deep dive into specific Industry 4.0 use cases, for five verticals - namely Manufacturing 4.0, Transport & Logistics 4.0, Oil & Gas 4.0, Construction 4.0, and Agriculture 4.0.

- Section 5: Industry 4.0 - Telco Case Studies; three telecom operator case studies are then provided - Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems, Vodafone, and China Mobile. The case studies offer examples of telco Industry 4.0 solution portfolios.

- Section 6: Key Findings and Recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and critical considerations and recommendations for telcos pursuing Industry 4.0 opportunities.



Scope

- This Global Outlook Report provides an extensive examination of the Industry 4.0 ecosystem, technologies and vertical use cases to help telecom operators harness the business model levers and value propositions required to capture new revenue streams in the Industry 4.0 value chain.

- The report objective is to help inform global industry executives’ decision-making processes on required Industry 4.0 capabilities and help them formulate effective portfolio, service and commercial positioning strategies.

- The report deep dives into Industry 4.0 use cases for five seleced verticals to help industrial players better understand the potential Industry 4.0 can offer them.

- The report highlights different Industry 4.0 use cases, progressive approaches and service offerings offered by service providers to deliver Industry 4.0.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the Industry 4.0 ecosystem, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos.



Reasons to Buy

- This Global Outlook Report provides an extensive examination of the Industry 4.0 ecosystem, technologies and vertical use cases to help telecom operators harness the business model levers and value propositions required to capture new revenue streams in the Industry 4.0 value chain.

- The report’s objective is to help inform global industry executives’ decision-making process on required Industry 4.0 capabilities and help them formulate effective portfolio, service and commercial positioning strategies.

- The report deep dives into specific Industry 4.0 use cases for five verticals in order to help industrial players better understand the potential applications of Industry 4.0 in their sectors.

- The report offers three telco case studies, providing an overview of their Industry 4.0 portfolios and project examples. This will help telecom executives understand the role they can play in the Industry 4.0 ecosystem, and the use cases they can co-create with industry players and other tech partners.

- With 28 exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help them understand and determine the adequate evolution moves for their Industry 4.0 strategies.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the Industry 4.0 ecosystem, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001