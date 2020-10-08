Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type, Navigation Technology, Application, Industry and Mode of Operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are defined as portable robots or load carriers that travel along the floor without onboard driver or operator with the help of navigation technology such as laser and vision guided technologies. These vehicles is used to decrease damage to goods, an increase work efficiency, and automate operations to achieve high productivity.



In addition, AGVs are an integral part of modern logistics as they are adopted to autonomously handle and transport goods without any onboard operator. Further, these types of vehicles can be easily integrated into warehouses and requires less integration effort.



The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to incorporation of industry 4.0 and rise in demand for automated guided vehicles in various industries.



The automated guided vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, navigation technology, application, industry, mode of operation, and region. By type, the market is classified into tow-vehicles, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, and forklift trucks. By navigation technology, market is divided into laser guidance, magnetic guidance, inductive guidance, optical tape guidance, vision guidance, and others. By application, it is categorized into transportation, distribution, storage, assembly, packaging, and waste handling. By industry, it is analyzed across automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others. On the basis of mode of operation, it is classified into indoor and outdoor. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the automated guided vehicle market include BALYO, Daifuku Co., Ltd., E&K Automation GmbH, inVia Robotics, Inc., JBT, KUKA AG, Oceaneering International, Inc., Seegrid Corporation, SSI Schaefer, Toyota Material Handling, and others.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automated guided vehicle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Market Players

BALYO

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

E&K Automation GmbH

inVia Robotics, Inc.

JBT

KUKA AG

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

SSI schaefer

Toyota Material Handling

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.1. Key Market Segments

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Primary Research

1.2.2. Secondary Research

1.2.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis,2019(%)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surging Demand for Automation and Automated Guided Vehicles (Agvs) in Various Industries.

3.5.1.2. Reduction of Labor Cost in Organizations

3.5.1.3. Increase in Safety, Accuracy and Productivity

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Lack of Flexibility of Automated Guided Vehicles.

3.5.2.2. High Initial Investment Cost

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Incorporation of Industry 4.0.



Chapter 4: Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Tow-Vehicles

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Unit Load Carriers

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Pallet Trucks

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.5. Assembly Line Vehicles

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.6. Forklift Trucks

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Navigation Technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Laser Guidance

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Magnetic Guidance

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Inductive Guidance

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.5. Optical Tape Guidance

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.6. Vision Guidance

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Transportation

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Distribution

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.4. Storage

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.5. Assembly

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.6. Packaging

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.7. Waste Handling

6.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.7.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Industry

7.1. Overview

7.2. Automotive

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.3. Manufacturing

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.4. Food & Beverages

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.5. Aerospace

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.6. Healthcare

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.7. Logistics

7.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.7.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.8. Retail

7.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.8.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.9.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 8: Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Mode of Operation

8.1. Overview

8.2. Indoor

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

8.3. Outdoor

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 9: Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Balyo

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Company Snapshot

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Business Performance

10.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Daifuku Co. Ltd.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Company Snapshot

10.2.3. Operating Business Segments

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. Business Performance

10.3. E&K Automation GmbH

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Company Snapshot

10.3.3. Product Portfolio

10.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. Invia Robotics, Inc

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Company Snapshot

10.4.3. Product Portfolio

10.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Jbt

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Company Snapshot

10.5.3. Operating Business Segments

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. Business Performance

10.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Kuka AG

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Company Snapshot

10.6.3. Operating Business Segments

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Business Performance

10.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Oceaneering International, Inc

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Company Snapshot

10.7.3. Operating Business Segments

10.7.4. Product Portfolio

10.7.5. Business Performance

10.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Seegrid Corporation

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Company Snapshot

10.8.3. Product Portfolio

10.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Ssi Schaefer

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Company Snapshot

10.9.3. Product Portfolio

10.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Toyota Material Handling

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Company Snapshot

10.10.3. Operating Business Segments

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Business Performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy0dv9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900