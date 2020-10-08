Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VNA Market and PACS Market by Procurement, Delivery, Vendor, and End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The VNA & PACS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4.89 billion by 2027.
Factors such as growing investments in the medical imaging market, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, rising geriatric imaging volumes, growing healthcare IT and EHR adoption, and growing big data in healthcare are driving the growth of the VNA & PACS market. Also, the penetration of AI in medical imaging and integration of PACS/VNA with EMR and hybrid & cloud-based solutions are expected to provide opportunities for players operating in this market in the coming years. However, factors such as data migration and lack of interoperability are hindering the growth of this market.
The VNA & PACS market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 by product and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.
Based on procurement model, the departmental PACS segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall PACS market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing imaging data in various departments, such as radiology, cardiology, ophthalmology, oncology, endoscopy, teleradiology, dermatology, pathology, neurology, and dentistry. Also, the increasing adoption of imaging modalities is further contributing to the growth of this segment.
Based on VNA vendor type, the PACS vendors segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall VNA market in 2020. However, the independent software vendors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of VNA-only companies that primarily focus on providing VNA solutions and advanced enterprise VNA.
Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall VNA and PACS market in 2020. Factors driving the growth of this segment include growing number of hospital admissions, increasing number of hospitals, especially in developing countries, rising hospital budgets to implement advanced solutions, increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment, growing demand for enterprise-wide image data management, and growing emphasis on value-based care.
An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the VNA & PACS market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa), along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the overall VNA & PACS market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as higher acceptance of advanced technologies, easy accessibility to medical image management solutions, and presence of leading medical players are driving the growth of this segment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Some of the key players operating in the overall VNA & PACS market are Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. (U.S.), GE Company (U.S.), Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.), Merge Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Mach7 Technologies (Australia), Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Novarad Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Sectra AB (Sweden), ASPYRA, LLC (U.S.), INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), and Cerner Corporation (U.S.), among others.
Key questions answered in the report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Ecosystem
1.3. Currency
1.4. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Data Collection & Validation
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research
2.3. Market Assessment
2.3.1. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast
2.3.2. Market Share Analysis
2.4. Assumptions for The Study
2.5. Limitations for The Study
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Growing Investments in The Medical Imaging Market
4.2.2. Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities
4.2.3. Rising Geriatric Imaging Volumes
4.2.4. Growing Demand for Imaging Equipment
4.2.5. Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare
4.2.6. Growing Healthcare IT And EHR Adoption
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Longer Product Lifecycle of VNA
4.3.2. Budgetary Constraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.4.1. Integration of PACS/VNA with EMR
4.4.2. Penetration of Ai in Medical Imaging
4.4.3. Adoption of Hybrid & Cloud-Based Solutions Offering Growth Avenues
4.4.4. Rapidly Growing Telehealth Market
4.5. Challenges
4.5.1. Data Migration
4.5.2. Lack of Interoperability
4.6. Impact Assessment of Covid-19
5. Picture Archive Communication Systems (PACS) Market, By Procurement Model
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Departmental PACS
5.2.1. Radiology PACS
5.2.2. Cardiology PACS
5.2.3. Other Departmental PACS
5.3. Enterprise PACS
6. Picture Archive Communication Systems (PACS) Market, By Delivery Model
6.1. Introduction
6.2. On-Premise PACS
6.3. Web/Cloud-Based PACS
7. Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market, By Procurement Model
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Enterprise VNA
7.2.1. Multi-Departmental VNA
7.2.2. Multi-Site VNA
7.3. Departmental VNA
8. Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market, By Delivery Model
8.1. Introduction
8.2. On-Premise VNA
8.3. Hybrid VNA
8.4. Web/Cloud-Based VNA
9. Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market, By Vendor Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Independent Software Vendors
9.3. PACS Vendors
9.4. Infrastructure Vendors
10. VNA & PACS Market, By End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hospitals
10.3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers
10.4. Other End Users
11. VNA & PACS Market, By Geography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America
11.2.1. U.S.
11.2.2. Canada
11.3. Europe
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. France
11.3.3. U.K.
11.3.4. Italy
11.3.5. Spain
11.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)
11.4. Asia-Pacific
11.4.1. Japan
11.4.2. China
11.4.3. India
11.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
11.5. Latin America
11.6. Middle East & Africa
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Key Growth Strategies
12.3. Competitive Benchmarking
12.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking, By Product
12.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)
12.4.1. Market Share Analysis: Picture Archiving Communication Systems (PACS) Industry
12.4.1.1. GE Company (U.S.)
12.4.1.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
12.4.1.3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)
12.4.2. Market Share Analysis: Vendor Neutral Archive Industry
12.4.2.1. IBM Corporation (U.S.)
12.4.2.2. Ge Company (U.S.)
13. Company Profiles
13.1. Novarad Corporation
13.1.1. Business Overview
13.1.2. Product Portfolio
13.1.3. Strategic Developments
13.1.3.1. New Product Launches
13.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.2.1. Business Overview
13.2.2. Financial Overview
13.2.3. Product Portfolio
13.2.4. Strategic Developments
13.2.4.1. Acquisitions
13.2.4.2. Partnerships
13.3. Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd.
13.3.1. Business Overview
13.3.2. Product Portfolio
13.3.3. Strategic Developments
13.3.3.1. New Product Launches & Enhancements
13.4. Siemens Healthineers Ag
13.4.1. Business Overview
13.4.2. Financial Overview
13.4.3. Product Portfolio
13.5. Hyland Software, Inc.
13.5.1. Business Overview
13.5.2. Product Portfolio
13.5.3. Strategic Developments
13.5.3.1. Partnerships
13.5.3.2. New Product Launches
13.5.3.3. Expansions
13.5.3.4. Acquisitions
13.6. Agfa-Gevaert Group
13.6.1. Business Overview
13.6.2. Financial Overview
13.6.3. Product Portfolio
13.6.4. Strategic Developments
13.6.4.1. Agreements and Collaborations
13.7. General Electric Company
13.7.1. Business Overview
13.7.2. Financial Overview
13.7.3. Product Portfolio
13.7.4. Strategic Developments
13.7.4.1. New Product Launches
13.8. Mach7 Technologies
13.8.1. Business Overview
13.8.2. Financial Overview
13.8.3. Product Portfolio
13.8.4. Strategic Developments
13.8.4.1. Partnerships
13.8.4.2. Acquisitions
13.9. Bridgehead Software, Ltd.
13.9.1. Business Overview
13.9.2. Product Portfolio
13.9.3. Strategic Developments
13.9.3.1. Partnerships
13.9.3.2. New Product Launches
13.10. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
13.10.1. Business Overview
13.10.2. Financial Overview
13.10.3. Product Portfolio
13.10.4. Strategic Developments
13.10.4.1. Partnerships
13.10.4.2. New Product Launches
13.11. IBM Corporation
13.11.1. Business Overview
13.11.2. Financial Overview
13.11.3. Product Portfolio
13.12. Sectra Ab
13.12.1. Business Overview
13.12.2. Financial Overview
13.12.3. Product Portfolio
13.12.4. Strategic Developments
13.12.4.1. Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations
13.12.4.2. Expansions
13.13. Change Healthcare, Inc.
13.13.1. Business Overview
13.13.2. Financial Overview
13.13.3. Product Portfolio
13.13.4. Strategic Developments
13.13.4.1. Agreements and Partnerships
13.14. ASPYRA, LLC
13.14.1. Business Overview
13.14.2. Product Portfolio
13.14.3. Strategic Developments
13.14.3.1. Approval
14. Appendix
14.1. Questionnaire
14.2. Available Customization
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbm5an
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: