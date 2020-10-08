Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Seed Oil Market -By Form Type, By Application - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Black Seed Oil market, which was valued at US$18 Million in 2019



The report offers assessment and analysis of the Black Seed Oil market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).



Introduction



The use of black seed oil helps in preventing sinuses & respiratory airways and microbial infections. Apart from this, thymoquinone is a key bioactive ingredient of black seed oil, which is also referred as Nigella Sativa, and possesses anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anticancer features. Black seed oil demonstrates huge therapeutic potential for treating sinusitis and provides antihistaminic, analgesic, and immune modulating effects. Additionally, the product also helps the patients affected from coryza, headache, toothache, nasal congestion, and neck pain. Nevertheless, the product also proves helpful in treating asthma and offers myriad kind of health benefits like reduction of blood sugar, alleviation of cholesterol levels, weight loss, and brain health protection.



Market Growth Dynamics



Escalating demand for natural constituents in myriad industries like pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food will steer the growth of black seed oil industry over the estimated timespan. Apart from this, black seed oil is the best source of unsaturated fatty acids that helps in enhancing the digestive ability in the individuals along with improving the body immunity. This, in turn, will embellish the market growth over the forecasting years.



Furthermore, escalating utilization of high quality natural items in bakery, functional diet, and nutraceutical items containing -pinene, thymoquinone, -pinene, p-cymene, -thujene, carvacrol, and longifolene will result in commendable growth for black seed oil industry over the forecast timespan. Nevertheless, applying the personal care products can cause allergy to individuals if applied directly on the skin due to presence of melanthin and this can hinder the market growth in the coming years.



Asia Pacific To Contribute Sizably Towards Global Market Size By 2026



The growth of the market in Asia Pacific over estimated timeline is due to massive use of the products in curry flavoring and bakery items along with its use in food supplements. In addition to this, thriving nutraceuticals market in countries like China, India, and Japan will embellish the product penetration in the region over the forecasting years.



Key players profiled in the report include

AOS Products

Sabinsa Corporation

Manish Agro

Safa Honey Company

Sanabio

Z-company

Kerfoot Group

The global black seed oil market is segmented as follows:



By Form Type

Capsule

Oil

By Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Skin care

Hair care

Fragrances

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceutical

Food supplement/Dietary supplement

Functional Food

Flavoring & Dressing

Culinary

