NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter ended August 30, 2020. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, current costs relating to the sale of the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ozuh39n at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $9,250,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter ended August 30, 2020 compared to $13,723,000 for the 2019 fiscal year second quarter ended September 1, 2019 and $12,213,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter ended May 31, 2020. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the six months ended August 30, 2020 were $21,463,000 compared to $28,673,000 for the six months ended September 1, 2019. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter were $1,151,000 compared to $2,052,000 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter and $1,972,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $3,123,000 for the current year’s first six months compared to $4,766,000 for last year’s first six months.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter was $1,418,000 compared to $2,406,000 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter and $2,364,000 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter.

For the six months ended August 30, 2020, Park reported net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $3,123,000 compared to $4,910,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months. In the 2020 fiscal year’s first six months, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $144,000 for the write down of deferred tax assets for stock option expirations pertaining to employees who transferred to AGC Inc. in connection with the sale of the Electronics Business. EBITDA from continuing operations for the current year’s first six months was $3,782,000 compared to $5,779,000 for last year’s first six months.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.06 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter and $0.10 for the 2021 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.15 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.23 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.15 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.24 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first six months.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as one-time tax charge and EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.  

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

              
 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended 
        
 August 30, 2020  September 1, 2019  May 31, 2020 August 30, 2020  September 1, 2019 
Sales$9,250   $13,723  $12,213  $21,463   $28,673  
              
Net Earnings before Special Items1$1,151   $2,052  $1,972  $3,123   $4,910  
Special Items, Net of Tax:             
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options -    -   -      (144) 
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations$1,151   $2,052  $1,972  $3,123   $4,766  
              
(Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax$(197)  $83  $(15) $(212)  $(44) 
              
Net Earnings$954   $2,135  $1,957  $2,911   $4,722  
              
Basic Earnings per Share:             
Basic Earnings before Special Items1$0.06   $0.10  $0.10  $0.15   $0.24  
Special Items:             
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options -    -   -   -    (0.01) 
Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations$0.06   $0.10  $0.10  $0.15   $0.23  
              
Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations (0.01)   -   -   (0.01)   -  
              
Basic Earnings per Share$0.05   $0.10  $0.10  $0.14   $0.23  
              
              
              
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1$0.06   $0.10  $0.10  $0.15   $0.24  
Special Items:             
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options -    -   -   -    (0.01) 
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations$0.06   $0.10  $0.10  $0.15   $0.23  
              
Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations (0.01)   -   -   (0.01)   -  
              
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.05   $0.10  $0.10  $0.14   $0.23  
              
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:             
Basic 20,381    20,499   20,402   20,392    20,495  
Diluted 20,433    20,601   20,460   20,447    20,593  
              
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items. 
 


Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

 August 30, 2020 March 1, 2020 
Assets(unaudited)   
Current Assets    
Cash and Marketable Securities$118,690 $122,355 
Accounts Receivable, Net 7,270  10,925 
Inventories 5,103  6,379 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,783  5,535 
Total Current Assets 134,846  145,194 
     
Fixed Assets, Net 19,479  16,100 
Operating Right-of-use Assets 341  420 
Other Assets 10,057  10,072 
Total Assets$164,723 $171,786 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Current Liabilities    
Accounts Payable$1,899 $4,735 
Accrued Liabilities 1,408  1,709 
Operating Lease Liability 132  152 
Income Taxes Payable 2,641  2,111 
Total Current Liabilities 6,080  8,707 
     
Long-term Operating Lease Liability 221  268 
Non-current Income Taxes Payable 14,303  15,986 
Deferred Income Taxes 738  834 
Other Liabilities 4,421  4,316 
Total Liabilities 25,763  30,111 
     
Shareholders’ Equity 138,960  141,675 
     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$164,723 $171,786 
     
Additional information    
Equity per Share$ 6.82 $ 6.90 
     

 

 Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

               
 13 Weeks Ended  26 Weeks Ended 
               
 August 30, 2020  September 1, 2019  May 31, 2020  August 30, 2020  September 1, 2019 
               
Net Sales$9,250   $13,723   $12,213   $21,463   $28,673  
               
Cost of Sales 6,612    9,910    8,539    15,151    20,056  
               
Gross Profit 2,638    3,813    3,674    6,312    8,617  
% of net sales 28.5%    27.8%    30.1%    29.4%    30.1%  
               
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,552    1,914    1,630    3,182    3,836  
% of net sales 16.8%    13.9%    13.3%    14.8%    13.4%  
               
Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,086    1,899    2,044    3,130    4,781  
               
Interest and Other Income:              
Interest Income 525    863    656    1,181    1,811  
% of net sales 5.7%    6.3%    5.4%    5.5%    6.3%  
               
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,611    2,762    2,700    4,311    6,592  
               
Income Tax Provision 460    710    728    1,188    1,826  
               
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,151    2,052    1,972    3,123    4,766  
% of net sales 12.4%    15.0%    16.1%    14.6%    16.6%  
               
(Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (197)   83    (15)   (212)   (44) 
               
Net Earnings$954   $2,135   $1,957   $2,911   $4,722  
% of net sales 10.3%    15.6%    16.0%    13.6%    16.5%  
               


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

                     
                     
 13 Weeks Ended August 30, 2020  13 Weeks Ended September 1, 2019  13 Weeks Ended May 31, 2020 
 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items  GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items  GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items 
                     
Earnings from Continuing Operations1,086  - 1,086   1,899  - 1,899   2,044  - 2,044  
% of net sales11.7%    11.7%   13.8%    13.8%   16.7%    16.7%  
                     
Interest Income525  - 525   863  - 863   656  - 656  
% of net sales5.7%    5.7%   6.3%    6.3%   5.4%    5.4%  
                     
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes1,611  - 1,611   2,762  - 2,762   2,700  - 2,700  
% of net sales17.4%    17.4%   20.1%    20.1%   22.1%    22.1%  
                     
Income Tax Provision460  - 460   710  - 710   728  - 728  
Effective Tax Rate28.6%    28.6%   25.7%    25.7%   27.0%    27.0%  
                     
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations1,151  - 1,151   2,052  - 2,052   1,972  - 1,972  
% of net sales12.4%    12.4%   15.0%    15.0%   16.1%    16.1%  
                     
(Loss) Earnings from Discontinued Operations(197)   (197)  83    83   (15) - (15) 
% of net sales-2.1%    -2.1%   0.6%    0.6%   -0.1%    -0.1%  
                     
Net Earnings954  - 954   2,135  - 2,135   1,957  - 1,957  
% of net sales10.3%    10.3%   15.6%    15.6%   16.0%    16.0%  
                     
                     
Earnings from Continuing Operations    1,086       1,899       2,044  
Addback non-cash expenses:                    
Depreciation    282       366       277  
Stock Option Expense    50       141       43  
EBITDA    1,418       2,406       2,364  
                     
                     
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):                     
                     
 26 Weeks Ended August 30, 2020  26 Weeks Ended September 1, 2019        
 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items  GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items        
Earnings from Continuing Operations3,130  - 3,130   4,781  - 4,781         
% of net sales14.6%    14.6%   16.7%    16.7%         
                     
Interest Income1,181    1,181   1,811  - 1,811         
% of net sales5.5%    5.5%   6.3%    6.3%         
                     
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes4,311  - 4,311   6,592  - 6,592         
% of net sales20.1%    20.1%   23.0%    23.0%         
                     
Income Tax Provision1,188  - 1,188   1,826  (144) 1,682         
Effective Tax Rate27.6%    27.6%   27.7%    25.5%         
                     
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations3,123  - 3,123   4,766  144 4,910         
% of net sales14.6%    14.6%   16.6%    17.1%         
                     
Loss from Discontinued Operations(212) - (212)  (44) - (44)        
% of net sales-1.0%    -1.0%   -0.2%    -0.2%         
                     
Net Earnings2,911  - 2,911   4,722  144 4,866         
% of net sales13.6%    13.6%   16.5%    17.0%         
                     
                     
Earnings from Operations    3,130       4,781         
Addback non-cash expenses:                    
Depreciation    559       733         
Stock Option Expense    93       265         
EBITDA    3,782       5,779         


Contact:
Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500