Dallas, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Push To Talk Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Network Type (Land Mobile Radio (LMR), and Push to Talk over Cellular (PoC)), Application (Public Safety, Government, And Defense, Commercial, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East And Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global push to talk (PTT) market size is anticipated to reach USD 41 billion by 2025. Factors that include the proliferation of ultra-rugged smartphones, increasing demand for the push to talk over Push To Cellular (PoC), the transition of Land Mobile Radio Systems from analog to digital, along with the necessity of driver safety are driving the growth of PTT market in the past few years.

The push to talk technology is a two-way telecommunication method similar to a walkie-talkie, in which the communication between the operators occurs at various times. The operator is needed to shift from the full-duplex mode to half-duplex mode by pressing the button on the device, with which, one person can talk while the other can listen. The push to talk method is generally used in cellular technology, air traffic telecom systems, and police radio communications. It is also used in public safety, transportation, manufacturing, and others.

Based on the network type segment, the market is bifurcated into two sub-segments that are Land Mobile Radio, and Push to Talk over Cellular (PoC). In 2019, the LMR segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the push to talk market throughout the forecast period. LMR enables communicating over voice process from person to group or person to person. Generally, the land mobile radio is of two types: Private LMR, and Public LMR. The public LMR adoption is more compared to the private LMR, due to its deployment within the public safety organizations that include police departments, fire department, military & defense, ambulance, and other emergency services.

The report also throws light on different aspects of the global push to talk by assessing the industry using value chain analysis. The report includes several qualitative aspects of the push to talk industry in market drivers, market restraints as well as key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the industry competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global push to talk market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global push to talk market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the push to talk applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the push to talk market in North America.

The major players of the global push to talk market are AT&T, Azetti Networks, Bell Canada, Cybertel Bridge, Ericsson, Kodiak, Motorola Solutions, Qualcomm, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Verizon. The push to talk market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

