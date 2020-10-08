Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Topical Drug Delivery Market by Type (Semisolids (Creams, Ointments, Gels, Lotions, Liquids, Solids, Transdermal Products), Route (Dermal, Rectal, Vaginal), Patient Care Setting (Homecare, Hospital, Burn Center) COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The topical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 129.84 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 95.17 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of skin and soft tissue infections, the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, and burns. However, the presence of alternative drug delivery modes such as oral and injectable routes is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the semi-solid formulations segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the topical drug delivery market is segmented into semi-solid formulations, liquid formulations, solid formulations, and transdermal products. The semi-solid formulations segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The easy application of semi-solid formulations and their ability to deliver a wide variety of drug molecules is resulting in a stable demand for this segment among end-users.

Based on route of administration, the dermal drug delivery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on route of administration, the topical drug delivery market is segmented into dermal drug delivery, ophthalmic drug delivery, rectal, vaginal drug delivery, and nasal drug delivery. The dermal drug delivery segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the advantages of dermal drug delivery over other topical drug delivery methods, such as convenience and greater patient compliance. Besides, dermal products have fewer regulatory requirements than ophthalmic products, where sterility testing is mandatory.

The home care settings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the topical drug delivery market in 2019

The home care settings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to factors such as the convenience and affordability of topical drugs for home administration. Also, for patients requiring long-term therapy, inpatient care is not only extremely expensive but also prevents patients from resuming a normal lifestyle and work activities. In this regard, technological advancements have helped patients undergo therapies effectively and safely at home.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the topical drug delivery market during the forecast period

The topical drug delivery market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to a high incidence of skin diseases (such as skin cancer), increasing use of contraceptives, and the growing focus of pharmaceutical companies on the R&D of smart transdermal drug delivery systems, all of which are driving adoption of topical drug delivery in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Topical Drug Delivery Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Topical Drug Delivery Market, by Product and Country, 2019

4.3 Topical Drug Delivery Market, by Region (2018-2025)

4.4 Topical Drug Delivery Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Skin Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases

5.2.1.3 High Incidence of Burn Injuries

5.2.1.4 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Preference for Alternative Modes of Drug Delivery

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Delivery of Biologics Through the Transdermal Route

5.2.3.2 Self-Administration and Home Care

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Barriers Related to Skin Irritation and Permeability

5.2.4.2 Drug Failures and Product Recalls

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Topical Drug Delivery Market



6 Topical Drug Delivery Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 COVID-19 Impact, by Product

6.3 Semi-Solid Formulations

6.3.1 Creams

6.3.1.1 Ease of Spreadability and Washability to Drive this Market Segment

6.3.2 Ointments

6.3.2.1 Ointments are Widely Used in Analgesic Indications

6.3.3 Lotions

6.3.3.1 Easy Administration of Lotions to Drive Their Demand Among End-users

6.3.4 Gels

6.3.4.1 Faster Drug Release and Greater Patient Acceptability to Drive the Market for Topical Gels

6.3.5 Pastes

6.3.5.1 Topical Pastes are Widely Used for the Treatment and Prevention of Skin Irritation

6.4 Liquid Formulations

6.5 Solid Formulations

6.6 Transdermal Products



7 Topical Drug Delivery Market, by Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact, by Route of Administration

7.3 Dermal Drug Delivery

7.3.1 Dermal Drug Delivery is the Largest Segment in this Market

7.4 Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

7.4.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Devices is Likely to Impact Vision, Which is a Key Factor Supporting Market Growth

7.5 Rectal Drug Delivery

7.5.1 Poor Absorption of Drugs Through the Rectal Route - A Key Disadvantage Associated with this Market Segment

7.6 Vaginal Drug Delivery

7.6.1 Scope of Self-Administration and Ease of Manufacturing to Boost the Growth of the Vaginal Drug Delivery Market Segment

7.7 Nasal Drug Delivery

7.7.1 High Efficacy of Nasally Administered Drugs and Growing Preference for Self-Administration to Drive Market Growth



8 Topical Drug Delivery Market, by Facility of Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Home Care Settings

8.2.1 Home Care Settings Accounted for the Largest Share in 2019

8.3 Hospitals and Clinics

8.3.1 Rising Incidence of Surgical-Site Infections to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Burn Centers

8.4.1 High Incidence of Burn Injuries Across the Globe to Support the Market Growth

8.5 Other Facilities



9 Topical Drug Delivery Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact, by Region

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.6 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Agreements and Collaborations

10.3.4 Acquisitions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)

10.4.1 Star Players

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasives

10.4.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bausch Health Companies

11.2 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

11.3 Nestle Sa

11.4 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

11.5 Cipla

11.6 Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

11.7 Mylan N.V.

11.8 GlaxoSmithKline

11.9 Janssen Global Services (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

11.10 3M

11.11 Merck & Co.

11.12 Bayer Ag

11.13 Novartis Ag

11.14 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.15 Pfizer, Inc.

11.16 Other Major Companies

11.16.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals

11.16.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.16.3 Lead Chemicals Co., Inc.

11.16.4 Lavipharm

11.16.5 Purdue Pharma L.P.

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/in2vf8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900