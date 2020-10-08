Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire and Cable Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wire and cable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).
The increasing investments from the cloud computing companies into cable systems directly for Intercontinental connectivity, increasing bandwidth are expanding their data center capacity. This is expected to boost the adoption of wires and cables over the forecast period.
For instance, in February 2019, Google announced its plans to invest USD 13 billion for building four new data center facilities with major expansion at three other locations in the United States.
Some of the prominent players in the industry through strategic partnerships have been able to further the growth of the wire and cable market. For instance, Facebook, Amazon, and several global telecom firms joined their forces to lay an undersea Internet cable between the U.S. and Asia. The wire is expected to extend roughly 8,700 miles beneath the Pacific Ocean.
Key Market Trends
Power Infrastructure is Expected to Witness Significant Growth
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Significant Growth
Competitive Landscape
The competitive rivalry in the wire and cable industry is high owing to the presence of some key players such as Finolex, Belden, Prysmian, amongst others. Through research and development, these players have been able to innovate the offerings that have enabled them to achieve competitive advantage. Strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions these players have achieve stronger foothold over the market.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Stakeholder Analysis
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Rising Demand From the Construction Sector
4.4.2 Ongoing Deployment of Smart Grid Infrastructure
4.4.3 Growing Adoption in the Telecommunications Industry
4.5 Market Challenges (Susceptibility to Macro-Economic Changes - Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
4.6 Industry Regulations & Standards
4.7 Patent Analysis
4.8 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 ANALYSIS OF THE KEY MATERIAL TRENDS IN WIRE & CABLING - METAL (COPPER & ALUMINUM), PLASTICS (PVC, PE, PP, NYLON, ELASTOMERS, ETC)
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Cable Type
6.1.1 Low Voltage Energy
6.1.2 Fiber Optic Cable
6.1.3 Signal & Control Cable
6.1.4 Others (Co-axial, Telecom & Data Cables)
6.2 By End-user Vertical
6.2.1 Construction (Residential & Commercial)
6.2.2 Telecommunications (IT & Telecom)
6.2.3 Power Infrastructure (Energy & Power, Automotive, etc)
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.1.1 US
6.3.1.2 Canada
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.2.1 Germany
6.3.2.2 UK
6.3.2.3 France
6.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.3.1 China
6.3.3.2 Japan
6.3.3.3 India
6.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Nexans
7.1.2 LS Cable & System Limited
7.1.3 Prysmian S.p.A
7.1.4 Southwire Company LLC
7.1.5 Fujikura Limited
7.1.6 Furukawa Electric Limited
7.1.7 Leoni AG
7.1.8 Belden Incorporated
7.1.9 TE Connectivity
7.1.10 General Cable Corporation
7.1.11 Wilms Group
7.1.12 Tele-Fonika Cable Americas Corporation
7.1.13 Amphenol Corporation
7.1.14 NKT Cables Group
7.1.15 Elloumi Group
7.1.16 Corning Inc.
7.1.17 Waskonig & Walter
7.1.18 Shanghai Shenghua Group
7.1.19 Hengton Optic-Electric
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eif10c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: