AR and VR technologies have the ability to transform numerous industries, including FMCG, retail, and foodservice, by creating new ways of marketing, offering entertainment, and staff training, and by enhancing product packaging to improve consumer experience.



This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at VR and AR technologies in the FMCG space and it also touches the retail, foodservice and packaging sectors, and it presents related technology, consumer, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends.An industry analysis is also present, highlighting the market size and growth forecasts for VR and AR technologies, key use cases, the impact of VR and AR on FMCG, retail, and foodservice, the Covid-19 impact on the theme, and the mergers and acquisitions for this theme.



The report also includes the VR and AR value chains. Lastly, a company’s section is then set, outlining the FMCG companies highly involved in the theme and the nature of their business.



- Competition is fierce among FMCG brands, and thus they need to find ways to stand out. One way would be to leverage solutions that can grab consumers’ attention, and offer them immersive, stimulating experiences. Therefore, the FMCG sector has a huge potential to benefit from AR and VR integration.

- AR and VR solutions can be incorporated at every step of the customer journey (during research process, in store, and during product usage).

- AR and VR technology can also be used for brand engagement through contents. Gamification, contents for best selfie taken with the product or most innovative product design could help brands reach a wider audience and a different customer base.

- Retailers are investing in AR and VR to provide their customers with an enhanced experience when visiting their stores, or when shopping online, by offering them the chance to try out products virtually.

- The foodservice industry can leverage AR and VR by offering consumers a menu that comes to life when scanned by mobile phones with AR-based apps installed. A 3D, true-to-scale, visual representation of their food will give visitors the ability to be more discerning when it comes to choosing the desired food.



- Understand the impact of the AR and VR technologies on various FMCG industries, including food, drinks, and beauty and grooming, using key trends and examples to help companies understand how they can adapt and understand this theme.

- Discover ways FMCG, foodservice, packaging companies, and retailers are tapping into the theme.

