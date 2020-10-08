Dublin, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyetheramine Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the polyetheramine market looks promising with opportunities in the epoxy coating, polyurea, adhesive & sealant, composites, and fuel additive applications. The global polyetheramine market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth driver for this market is the increasing demand from various industries due to the versatile and unique physical properties of polyetheramines.
The study includes the polyetheramine market size and forecast for the global polyetheramine market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, and region.
Some of the polyetheramine companies profiled in this report include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant, Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd., Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Iro Surfactant Co., Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co., Ltd., Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and the Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd., and others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Polyetheramine Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Polyetheramine Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Monoamine
3.3.2: Diamine
3.3.3: Triamine
3.4: Global Polyetheramine Market by Application:
3.4.1: Epoxy Coatings
3.4.2: Polyurea
3.4.3: Adhesives & Sealants
3.4.4: Composites
3.4.5: Fuel Additives
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Polyetheramine Market by Region
4.2: North American Polyetheramine Market
4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine
4.2.2: Market by Application: Epoxy Coatings, polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives
4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Polyetheramine Market
4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine
4.3.2: Market by Application: Epoxy Coatings, polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives
4.3.3: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia
4.4: APAC Polyetheramine Market
4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine
4.4.2: Market by Application: Epoxy Coatings, polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives
4.4.3: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand
4.5: ROW Polyetheramine Market
4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine
4.5.2: Market by Application: Epoxy Coatings, polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyetheramine Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyetheramine Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyetheramine Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Polyetheramine Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Polyetheramine Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Huntsman Corporation
7.2: BASF SE
7.3: Clariant
7.4: Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd.
7.5: Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd.
7.6: Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd.
7.7: Iro Surfactant Co., Ltd.
7.8: Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co., Ltd.
7.9: Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
7.10: Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd.
