The future of the polyetheramine market looks promising with opportunities in the epoxy coating, polyurea, adhesive & sealant, composites, and fuel additive applications. The global polyetheramine market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth driver for this market is the increasing demand from various industries due to the versatile and unique physical properties of polyetheramines.



A more than 150 -page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the polyetheramine market, then read this report.



The study includes the polyetheramine market size and forecast for the global polyetheramine market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, and region.



Some of the polyetheramine companies profiled in this report include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant, Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd., Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd., Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Iro Surfactant Co., Ltd., Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co., Ltd., Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and the Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd., and others



Some of the features of 'Global Polyetheramine Market 2019-2024: trends, forecast, and opportunity analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global polyetheramine market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, application, and region

Regional analysis: Global polyetheramine market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for polyetheramine in the global polyetheramine market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, polyetheramine in the global polyetheramine market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global polyetheramine market by product type (monoamine, diamine, and triamine), application (epoxy coatings, polyurea, adhesives & sealants, composites, and fuel additives), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the polyetheramine market? What are the business risks and threats to the polyetheramine market? What are emerging trends in this polyetheramine market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the polyetheramine market? What are the new developments in the polyetheramine market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this polyetheramine market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this polyetheramine area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, polyetheramine market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Polyetheramine Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Polyetheramine Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Monoamine

3.3.2: Diamine

3.3.3: Triamine

3.4: Global Polyetheramine Market by Application:

3.4.1: Epoxy Coatings

3.4.2: Polyurea

3.4.3: Adhesives & Sealants

3.4.4: Composites

3.4.5: Fuel Additives



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Polyetheramine Market by Region

4.2: North American Polyetheramine Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine

4.2.2: Market by Application: Epoxy Coatings, polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Polyetheramine Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine

4.3.2: Market by Application: Epoxy Coatings, polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives

4.3.3: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia

4.4: APAC Polyetheramine Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine

4.4.2: Market by Application: Epoxy Coatings, polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives

4.4.3: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand

4.5: ROW Polyetheramine Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine

4.5.2: Market by Application: Epoxy Coatings, polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyetheramine Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyetheramine Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Polyetheramine Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Polyetheramine Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Polyetheramine Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Huntsman Corporation

7.2: BASF SE

7.3: Clariant

7.4: Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co., Ltd.

7.5: Wuxi Acryl Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6: Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co., Ltd.

7.7: Iro Surfactant Co., Ltd.

7.8: Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co., Ltd.

7.9: Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

7.10: Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd.



